Chicago Cubs Recently Cut Pitcher Lands New Deal with Rays

The Chicago Cubs are currently off on Monday, but they can’t escape being in the always revolving rounds of roster transactions across MLB.

About a week ago, the Cubs designated pitcher Jake Woodford for assignment.

Instead of opting to accept a minors assignmnet, Woodford decided to elect free agency. He didn’t last long on the open market after becoming a free agent on August 7.

On Monday, Woodford found a new home in MLB.

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Ex-Cubs Pitcher Jake Woodford Lands with Tampa Bay Rays

According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, Jake Woodford has signed a minor-league deal with the Rays.

Jake Woodford has spent time between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs this season, and he logged just three innings with Chicago and gave up three earned runs in the process.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco notes part of Woodford’s familiarity with the Rays’ staff:

“Woodford has some familiarity with the Rays’ coaching staff. He was with the team in Spring Training after signing an offseason minor league deal. Woodford failed to break camp with Tampa Bay but leveraged an upward mobility clause into an MLB roster spot with Milwaukee. He has spent the regular season in a low-leverage role between the Brewers and Cubs.”

He will likely be assigned to AAA Durham for now, but could get his contract selected if the Rays are in need of an extra arm.

Across 26.1 total IP this season, Woodford has allowed 21 earned runs (7.18 ERA) with 23 strikeouts.

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Looking at Jake Woodford’s MLB Career Thus Far

Woodford, 29, has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons.

He holds a lifetime ERA of 5.29 across 282.1 IP.

The good news for Woodford is he’s on the right side of 30 for a pitcher, but the bad news is he hasn’t been particularly effective in his career.

His ERA+ of 78 over those 280+ innings is far below league average.

Jake Woodford spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and has since bounced between the Cubs, Brewers, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

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