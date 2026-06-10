According to his report, 31-year-old catcher Chadwick Tromp will be returning to the lineup after playing with the ballclub in 2025.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Baltimore Orioles are quickly approaching their next matchup against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, June 10, at 6:35 p.m. ET.Shortly before the game, Jake Rill of MLB.com reported that the organization had signed one of its former players.According to his report, 31-year-old catcher Chadwick Tromp will be returning to the lineup after playing with […]
Baltimore Orioles Sign Familiar Face Before Mariners Game