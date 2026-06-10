Baltimore Orioles Sign Familiar Face Before Mariners Game

The Baltimore Orioles are quickly approaching their next matchup against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, June 10, at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Shortly before the game, Jake Rill of MLB.com reported that the organization had signed one of its former players.

According to his report, 31-year-old catcher Chadwick Tromp will be returning to the lineup after playing with the ballclub in 2025.