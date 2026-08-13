Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Change Before Blue Jays Finale

The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays for the series finale of a four-game set at Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Blue Jays won the first three games of the series.

Boston has announced its lineup for Thursday’s matchup with Toronto, and there’s a notable change involving catcher Adley Rutschman.

Boston Red Sox Make Adley Rutschman Change Before Toronto Blue Jays Finale

Rutschman is not in the Red Sox’s lineup for Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays.

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey wrote on X: “This is a scheduled day off for Adley Rutschman, whom Chad Tracy wanted to play in back-to-back games before sitting on the third day. It’ll probably be the same in Pittsburgh this weekend.”

When the Red Sox acquired Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, he was on the injured list. The three-time All-Star catcher hadn’t played since July 18.

Boston activated Rutschman for Tuesday’s game. So far, Rutschman has one hit and three walks across two games with Boston.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for today:

Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup:

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Today

Payton Tolle is scheduled to start for the Red Sox today.

The 23-year-old left-hander is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 107 innings across 19 starts this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Today

Max Scherzer, 42, is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays today. Interestingly, Tolle was five years old when Scherzer made his MLB debut in 2008.

Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer, is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 36 innings across nine outings this year.