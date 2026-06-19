Detroit Tigers’ Top 4 Trade Chips Named As MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

The Detroit Tigers had a day off on Thursday after facing a 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

They’re now preparing to welcome the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the three-game series, an MLB insider has projected the Tigers’ top four trade chips as the trade deadline inches closer.

Tigers’ Four Candidates Headlined by Tarik Skubal

According to baseball writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, Detroit’s top four trade chips include pitchers Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander.

Infielder Gleyber Torres is considered another key candidate.

In a season in which the Tigers had all the tools to make a successful run to postseason contention, they are struggling.

Much of this has to do with the IL claiming victims off Detroit’s roster.

Of course, 29-year-old Skubal has been the primary name circulating trade rumors — that’s nothing new.

This hasn’t been an ideal season for the southpaw ace, so perhaps it’s time for a change in scenery.

As Rymer noted, “Skubal has only made one start since undergoing surgery for loose bodies in his elbow. He averaged 97.9 mph in that one, up 1.2 mph over his season average. All the more reason why the Tigers need to cash in on the two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner while they can before he becomes a free agent this winter.”

Since his 2026 campaign commenced, he’s registered a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 48.0 innings pitched through eight starts.

He’s walked seven batters along the way.

For reference, in 2025, he logged a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings of work through 31 starts.

Remaining Trio on the Block

Outside of Skubal, the Tigers have Mize, Verlander and Torres as potential trade chips.

These are quality names with a proven track record.

Verlander, 43, is on the tail end of his MLB career, but as Rymer stated, “he’s a guy you want around for a playoff push.”

He owns a career 3.33 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Again, this hasn’t been a desirable season for the veteran right-hander.

He’s been sidelined on the IL with left hip inflammation.

Torres, 29, is also on the IL.

As for 29-year-old Mize, he’s riding a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 52.1 innings pitched through 10 starts.

Realistically, Detroit has some of the top trade chips across the Major Leagues.

Capitalizing on this opportunity at the trade deadline would be in their best interest.

Tigers Right Now

After Detroit’s latest loss to the Astros, the Tigers are now 30-44 overall.

They are last in the American League Central standings, just barely below the Kansas City Royals at 31-45.

With their substandard record, they sit toward the bottom of the MLB standings.

The only organizations below them are the Boston Red Sox (29-43), the Los Angeles Angels (30-46) and the Colorado Rockies (28-47).

Detroit is now approaching its set against the White Sox.

Chicago leads its division — the American League Central — 39-34 overall.

They are coming off a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Once the Tigers-White Sox series concludes, Detroit will host the Yankees at Comerica Park on Monday, June 22.