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Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $175 Million By Current Team

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BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 3: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox smiles with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on October 3, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Despite their tough ending to the season, the Red Sox had a year to be proud of as they went from being among the worst teams in baseball to the playoffs.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $175 Million

GettyXander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox rounds first base after hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Xander Bogaerts.

The former Red Sox All-Star is coming off his 4th year playing for the San Diego Padres.

He finished the year batting .231 with 120 hits, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 68 runs and 22 stolen bases in 153 games.

HeavyXander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres smiles as he jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Bogaerts is also in the middle of a massive contract that will pay him $25 million until the end of the 2033 season (h/t Spotrac).

Therefore, the Padres still owe him $175 million.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 8, 2022): “Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop.”

With his age (and current production), it’s fair to say that Bogaerts has one of the worst contracts in baseball.

Looking At His Time In Boston

GettyXander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox walks across the field in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bogaerts spent the first ten seasons of his career with Boston.

In that span, he made four All-Star Games and helped them win two World Series titles (2013 and 2018).

During the 2019 season, Bogaerts batted .309 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs in 155 games.

Looking At His Time In San Diego

GettyXander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres runs to home plate in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Bogaerts has been unable to make an All-Star Game since signing in San Diego.

He has also been unable to hit 20 home runs in a season.

That said, Bogaerts has helped the Padres reach the MLB playoffs in three straight seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $175 Million By Current Team

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