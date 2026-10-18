Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $175 Million By Current Team

The Boston Red Sox are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Despite their tough ending to the season, the Red Sox had a year to be proud of as they went from being among the worst teams in baseball to the playoffs.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $175 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Xander Bogaerts.

The former Red Sox All-Star is coming off his 4th year playing for the San Diego Padres.

He finished the year batting .231 with 120 hits, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 68 runs and 22 stolen bases in 153 games.

Bogaerts is also in the middle of a massive contract that will pay him $25 million until the end of the 2033 season (h/t Spotrac).

Therefore, the Padres still owe him $175 million.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 8, 2022): “Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop.”

With his age (and current production), it’s fair to say that Bogaerts has one of the worst contracts in baseball.

Looking At His Time In Boston

Bogaerts spent the first ten seasons of his career with Boston.

In that span, he made four All-Star Games and helped them win two World Series titles (2013 and 2018).

During the 2019 season, Bogaerts batted .309 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs in 155 games.

Looking At His Time In San Diego

Bogaerts has been unable to make an All-Star Game since signing in San Diego.

He has also been unable to hit 20 home runs in a season.

That said, Bogaerts has helped the Padres reach the MLB playoffs in three straight seasons.