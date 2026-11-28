The Boston Red Sox have an imbalanced rotation, currently comprised of four lefties.

Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suárez and Jake Bennett are penciled as Boston’s starters for 2027. However, that fifth spot is up for grabs.

As it stands right now, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford are the internal options.

Craig Breslow recently said that the Jake Bauers signing was the largest offseason move the Red Sox will make. But could the Red Sox make a smaller move for a familiar name to balance out the rotation a little bit?

Ian Browne of MLB.com named Nick Pivetta as a fit for the final spot in that rotation.

Why Would the Boston Red Sox Bring Back Nick Pivetta?

The Washington Nationals drafted Pivetta in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of New Mexico Junior College. The Nationals traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies for Jonathan Papelbon, where he made his debut.

From 2017 to 2020, Pivetta recorded a 5.50 ERA in 92 games (71 starts). The Phillies traded him with Connor Seabold to Boston for Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman during the 2020 season.

In five years with the Red Sox, Pivetta was somewhat serviceable, posting a 4.29 ERA in 131 games (107 starts). Then, he signed with the San Diego Padres in 2025, and a light switch turned on.

During the 2025 season, Pivetta started 31 games (181.2 innings), posting a 2.87 ERA. He was on a similar trajectory in 2026 before an elbow injury cut his season short at eight starts. Browne opines that Pivetta could come at a lesser price because of that injury. He was able to return in the postseason, giving up three runs in 7.2 innings.

While Pivetta has only shown brilliance in San Diego, there’s a chance going into his age-34 season that he may have permanently found something.

Would Pivetta Be an Upgrade?

While he wouldn’t necessarily be an upgrade over former Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, who departed for the Minnesota Twins this offseason, he would be a major upgrade over who they currently have.

Bello, Houck and Crawford each bring major questions to the fold.

While Bello had a 2.12 second-half ERA, his 6.06 first-half ERA does raise concerns about his ability to produce over a full season. Bello also only started three of 13 appearances due to his first-inning struggles.

As for Houck, he was an All-Star in 2024, but struggled mightily in 2025 before an elbow injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the rest of the season. Houck made just one start in 2026, making 10 starts in the last two seasons.

Crawford was a non-tender candidate, but was retained by the Red Sox despite not pitching at all since 2024. Can he return to the starting fold and be effective?

If the Red Sox sign Pivetta, one thing is for certain: he will be better on paper than those three names.