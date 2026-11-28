The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball since 2004.

In that period, they have won four World Series titles.

Their most recent one came during the 2018 season.

Beloved Boston Red Sox Legend Announced Personal News

This week, Johnny Damon (who helped the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series title) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He also shared personal news.

Damon wrote: “Thankful for a lot this year, but this little turkey just took the top spot. Happy Thanksgiving from Grandpa Damon 🦃”

There were over 3,000 likes on Damon’s post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@tpm.75685: “CONGRATULATIONS. Im a grandpa 5 times. You are blessed & your going to love it . 😁✌️”

@frankiesgirl55: “Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁🍽 and a very special congratulations to Grandpa Damon and family! 👶🏻 🩵”

@lisafuhr31: “Awww, grandkids are the best! Welcome to the Grandparents Club 🥰”

@roseannhaze61: “Congratulations to all!! It’s great being a grandparent! Even though you look too young!”

Amber Sabathia and his wife (Michelle) were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Damon’s MLB Career

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He played 18 MLB seasons for the Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians (and Red Sox).

The two-time All-Star also won a World Series title with the Yankees.