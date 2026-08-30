Boston Red Sox Demote 2 Versatile Hitters Before Yankees Game

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for their series finale against the New York Yankees.

Ahead of the 1:35 p.m. ET clash, the Red Sox have demoted two of their hitters.

According to Christopher Smith of MassLive (via X), Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler have both been optioned.

MLB World Reacts to Red Sox Demoting Mickey Gasper, Anthony Seigler

Upon revealing their decision to option 30-year-old Gasper and 27-year-old Anthony Seigler, the MLB world took to social media with mixed emotions.

Here’s what the community is saying and reporting on X, formerly Twitter:

@AriA1exander: “Roman Anthony and Trevor Story have been activated. Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler have been optioned.”

@tylermilliken_: “Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler have been optioned to make room for Trevor Story and Roman Anthony, per @AriA1exander. Serious hat tip to both of those guys. Seigler has been such a spark plug since her got called-up. Gasper turned into Ted Williams for a weekend.”

@IanSteelWMUR: “Merrimack’s Mickey Gasper had another strong stint in the big leagues. Roster casualty with Roman Anthony and Trevor Story returning.”

@jorgecastillo: “The Red Sox officially activated Roman Anthony and Trevor Story. Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler were optioned to Triple-A Worcester.”

Looking at Gasper’s performance this season, it’s no surprise that many are upset with his demotion.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .278/.374/.466 with an .840 OPS and five homers through 45 games. He’s logged eight doubles, one triple and 19 RBIs.

As for Seigler, he is also impressing with a slash line of .250/.331/.405 with a .736 OPS and three home runs through 48 games. He has registered 12 doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs.

It’s unclear how Story and Anthony will perform once they return, but it’s become clear that Boston fans have enjoyed watching Gasper and Seigler step up to the plate.

Where the Red Sox Stand As the Postseason Nears

Boston is in the midst of a high-stakes series against the Yankees. Right now, the series is led by New York 2-1, but the Red Sox have a chance to tie the set.

On Aug, 28, the Yankees won 1-0, but the Red Sox bounced back on Aug. 29 with a clean 6-0 shutout. However, New York didn’t stay down for long, as they secured a 9-2 victory later that day.

Looking at the American League East standings, Boston is ranked third at 74-62 overall. The Yankees are riding a 77-59 record, which placed them in second.

The Tampa Bay Rays (81-54) continue to lead the division.

According to FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, as of Aug. 30, the Red Sox have a 2.3% chance of winning their division and a 7.0% chance of winning the World Series.

Following their finale against New York, Boston will face the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series at Fenway Park. This homestand will begin on Aug. 31 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The postseason is creeping up, leaving little time for the Red Sox to climb in the standings. Nonetheless, it’s always best to expect the unexpected in the game of baseball.