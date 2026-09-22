Red Sox Announce Major Injury News on 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Guardians Series

As the Boston Red Sox get ready for their series against the Cleveland Guardians, they’ll do so knowing utilityman Eli White will be out for the postseason. The 32-year-old underwent surgery to address a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Cotillo added that the surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

White faces a long road ahead in his recovery from surgery. MLB.com notes that a player who underwent Lisfranc surgery could take up to six months to recover. That puts a potential return date of mid-May for the 32-year-old if the Red Sox tender him a contract this offseason.

That seems like a strong possibility. White slashed .276/.300/.379 in 27 games with the Red Sox since the trade. Because of the sheer number of utility infielders on the roster, the 32-year-old has primarily played outfield.

Boston acquired White at the trade deadline from the Atlanta Braves for pitching prospect Tyler Uberstine. Uberstine is currently with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett. The right-hander has a 3.12 ERA in 17.1 innings since the trade.

Red Sox Outfielder Eli White Undergoes Lisfranc Surgery

Eli White has been out since September 9 with a right foot injury. He’s currently on the 10-day injured list. With surgery likely making him unavailable to play in the postseason, he’s a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day injured list if the Red Sox need a 40-man spot.

That could come into play if Boston activates Opening Day starter Garrett Crochet for the postseason. Even though the left-hander didn’t count toward their 40-man roster on September 1, the club can petition the commissioner to have Crochet replace an injured player who’s spent the requisite time on the injured list.

The Red Sox will likely take on the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series. Eli White’s absence will be more pronounced when they face left-hander Max Fried in one of those games. Fellow utilityman Nate Eaton has taken on the role of being a right-handed bat off the bench.

Against southpaws, the Red Sox will have to rely on Jeremiah Jackson and Eaton. Curtis Mead’s return from a fractured left wrist also bears monitoring as well, as the club could use more right-handed thump.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians with a chance to clinch the American League’s second Wild Card. They just need to win two of their next three games to lock in their postseason seeding.

Once that happens, they can focus on preparing for their Wild Card Series matchup against the Yankees.

Additionally, the club has removed the interim tag from Chad Tracy and exercised a club option on president of baseball operations Craig Breslow. That wasn’t a likely possibility on June 25, but climbing back from 32-46 to make the postseason changes trajectories for a franchise.