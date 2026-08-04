Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Cut Ties with 3-Year MLB Pitcher During Cubs Series

Roster moves are plentiful across Major League Baseball following the trade deadline on Monday.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are no strangers to roster transactions, and they have made several moves over the past few days.

Speaking of the current Dodgers series, they are taking on the Chicago Cubs (on the road). They lost 10-5 on Monday and have lost four games overall.

In the wake of all the roster moves, which I’ll hit in a second, there is always a roster casualty, and this time, it’s pitcher Wyatt Mills.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Quietly Release 3-Year MLB Veteran Before Guardians Series

Dodgers DFA Wyatt Mills, Select 2 Catcher, Option Emmet Sheehan

In a quick recap of the Dodgers’ recent roster transactions, starter Emmet Sheehan has been optioned to the minors, LA selected the contracts of catchers Chuckie Robinson and Jonathan Hernandez, and lastly, Wyatt Mills has been cut from the 40-man roster by being DFA’d.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk detailed Wyatt Mills’ journey on the Dodgers roster this season:

“Mills has been up and down from Triple-A a few times since his contract was first selected on May 10, with the righty posting a 5.68 ERA over 6 1/3 innings and six games. This sporadic usage marked Mills’ first taste of MLB action since 2022, with a Tommy John surgery largely responsible for that three-year hiatus from the Show. Mills doesn’t have a past outright or enough service time to reject an outright assignment, so he’ll be sent off the 40-man roster and back to Triple-A unless another team claims the 31-year-old off waivers.”

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Announced Concerning Dalton Rushing Update Amid Cubs Series

Looking at Wyatt Mills MLB Career

As Mark Polishuk outlined, Wyatt Mills hadn’t pitched in MLB since 2022 before his sporadic usage this season with the Dodgers.

Now that he’s in DFA limbo, he becomes an obvious release candidate.

Mills, 31, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons. He debuted with the Seattle Mariners and also pitched for the Kansas City Royals.

Across 48.1 total IP in his career, Mills holds an ERA of 6.14 with 42 strikeouts.

His lifetime pWAR is -0.4, and his BB/9 (5.4) is far too high to receive ample innings if he’s unable to find the strike zone.

Stay updated on all the latest news/updates/roster moves on Heavy on Dodgers!

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow News During Cubs Series