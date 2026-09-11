Red Sox Announce Upbeat Garrett Crochet Update Before Royals Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox suffered an embarrassing series defeat to the lowly Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, dropping them to 4 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card race, with just 15 games to play in the regular season.

After a day off to regroup, the Red Sox return to the Fenway Park field Friday to open a three-game, weekend set against the Kansas City Royals.

Before the Royals series opener, the Red Sox received an upbeat report on their injured left-handed ace Garrett Crochet, who has not thrown an in-game pitch since April 25.

Crochet mixed his sweeper into a mound session Friday for the first time since beginning his rehab program, throwing 24 or 25 pitches off the Fenway Park mound at what he said was 80% to 90% intensity, in his third side session in about a week.

Crochet said he was working at game speed in the side session. He also described his outlook as optimistic, albeit cautiously, about his chances of returning to competitive action this season.

The workout pushes the Boston Red Sox closer to a scenario nobody would have predicted in April. Their $170 million ace could claim a bullpen role in October after missing more than four months.

Crochet’s Timeline Gives Red Sox Hope

Crochet tossed six shutout innings against Baltimore on April 25, before landing on the injured list four days later with left shoulder inflammation. He said he felt good with every pitch Friday and is trending in the right direction, according to MLB.com reporter Ian Browne, who observed the throwing session.

The initial diagnosis was framed as fairly routine. But that was misleading, to say the least. Crochet was transferred to the 60-day injured list June 5, and a May 26 live batting practice session triggered a separate setback, a low-grade lat strain that forced a full restart of his throwing program.

He did not throw off a mound again until Sept. 4, a 16-pitch outing marking his first bullpen in more than three months, according to an MLB.com report. Friday’s use of the sweeper suggests his pitch mix is nearly all the way back, even with his changeup still AWOL.

Boston Weighs Bullpen Role for Crochet

Crochet believes he can return for the playoffs without ever appearing in a rehab game, a notion he addressed directly this week.

“I’ve done crazy things before. I’m not Joe Schmoe. I’ve done impressive things,” Crochet said, as quoted by The Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey.

The Triple-A season ends Sept. 20, closing the door on a conventional rehab assignment. Instead, Crochet is targeting live batting practice during the regular season’s final week, when Boston hosts Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs.

If he pitches again in 2026, it will be in short relief bursts, a role interim manager Chad Tracy has openly embraced.

“If he’s healthy and right and he looks like Garrett Crochet, I think we’d be foolish not to consider that,” Tracy said, as quoted by The Boston Herald earlier.

Pitching coach Andrew Bailey sounded similarly bullish.

“He’s an animal on the mound,” Bailey said, as quoted by The Athletic in a recent report, adding he “wouldn’t put it past him” to skip a minor league tune-up entirely.