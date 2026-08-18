Boston Red Sox Reveal Masataka Yoshida Update Before Diamondbacks Game

Just hours before facing the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boston Red Sox have revealed disappointing news regarding Masataka Yoshida.

As reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com (via X), the 33-year-old outfielder has a “significant hamstring injury and is possibly done for the regular season.”

Red Sox Reveal Disappointing Outlook on Yoshida

As noted on Yoshida’s latest injury report, updated as of Aug. 17, “Underwent MRI on Aug. 17. Red Sox are awaiting results.”

Now, according to Cotillo, the outlook appears rather grim as he suffered a significant hamstring injury.

Up until this point, Yoshida was slashing .274/.347/.399 with a .746 OPS and five homers through 87 games. He has posted 16 doubles, one triple and 28 RBI.

His last game appearance took place on Aug. 15 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This is yet another blow to Boston’s organization, as they ultimately lose one of their stronger hitters.

Having only made his debut in March 2023, he’s still relatively fresh to the Major Leagues, compared to the veterans. Nonetheless, he joins a handful of players out on the IL.

Out of commission at this time are notable names such as Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Garrett Crochet, among others.

Where the Red Sox Stand Right Now

Looking at the standings, Boston sits in third place in the American League East at 67-58 overall.

They are quite a distance above the Baltimore Orioles (61-64) and the Toronto Blue Jays (61-65). However, the New York Yankees (69-55) and the Tampa Bay Rays (75-49) continue to lead the division over the Red Sox.

Per FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, Boston has a 3.2% chance of winning their division and a 93.9% chance of reaching the playoffs. Their chances of winning the World Series this year sit at 6.6%.

The Red Sox are in the midst of a three-game stretch against the Diamondbacks. During their series opener on Monday, Boston clinched a stunning 11-1 victory at Fenway Park.

Their second clash is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET, with their series finale on the board for Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Once this series wraps up, the Red Sox will then host the San Francisco Giants for another three-game homestand. This set will commence on Friday, Aug. 21, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

With players continuing to hit the IL, Boston is inevitably in for a grueling stretch to end their summer schedule.