Red Sox Deliver Good News on Injured All-Star Starter

After a busy Monday at the MLB trade deadline, which saw the Boston Red Sox add, in total, two outfielders, two catchers and a relief pitcher, the attention turns now to when–and in some cases, whether–the team will get more reinforcements as players on the very crowded injured list get more and more healthy. While the focus is on star outfielder Roman Anthony and ace pitcher Garrett Crochet, there are some other noteworthy names that are on the comeback trail–including former All-Star Tanner Houck.

In his breakout 2024 season, Houck went 9-10 with a 3.12 season in 30 starts, though he petered out badly in the second half (1-4, 4.23), an indication that something might be off with his arm. Indeed, he started 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA in 2025 and after rehab did not fix the problem, he had had a hybrid UCL reconstruction with flexor tendon repair (not a regular Tommy John surgery) last summer.

Red Sox: Tanner Houck ‘Is Still Doing Very Well’

Now, there is some good news for the Red Sox on Houck. His rehab is proceeding apace, according to manager Chad Tracy, and it remains possible he will be up in Boston before the end of the season. His pitch counts are ramping up each week.

Said Tracy on Tuesday: “Houck is still doing very well. He is in that mode right now where he is doing multiple bullpens a week after throwing 40-plus pitches. So, he is creeping closer to facing hitters of some kind. I don’t know when that is going to be yet, if it is going to be a live BP or probably a live BP first. Not there yet, but creeping closer.”

Would Tanner Houck Have a Spot in Red Sox Rotation?

It’s not clear what role Houck would have on this Red Sox team, though, which really focused on putting together a deep rotation last winter, which has paid off as the injuries have piled up. Boston has ace Sonny Gray still healthy, and Ranger Suarez is back after a brief time out. Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett have been very solid No. 3 and 4 options.

Patrick Sandoval is now 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in five starts, and looks sharp in the No. 5 spot.

Beyond him, Brayan Bello‘s stint in long relief could indicate that he is worthy of a move back in the rotation. And Crochet is throwing again, too.

Said Tracy on Crochet: “Garrett started throwing yesterday, 50-60 feet. As you know, he has been down a while so we are in the infant stages, very short. But he did have a ball in his hand and was throwing it, which was good.”

Roman Anthony Update

And, with the Red Sox having lost deadline acquisition Curtis Mead in his first game with the team, there is also some interest in getting what should be one of the better hitters on the roster–Anthony–back in the fold. Tracy noted progress with that, as well.

He said, “Roman continues to swing. Today he actually took overhand BP in the cage, so it is a step in the right direction. We’re kind of like, you’re in phases with this. Early on it was tee and flips, which he managed well. Hit BP for the first time today, and I think it is a scheduled recovery day tomorrow, and then get back to overhand BP again.

“So, keep him in this phase now and see how he responds to that, and hopefully advance him past that.”