Red Sox Make Roman Anthony Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox made three roster moves Sunday ahead of their series finale against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, activating utility infielder Romy Gonzalez from the injured list for the first time in 2026, optioning catcher Mickey Gasper to Triple-A Worcester, and in perhaps the most eye-catching move, transferring outfielder Roman Anthony from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.

Gonzalez missed the entire first half recovering from arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left shoulder in mid-March. In 2025, Gonzalez was a serious weapon against left-handed pitching, with a .978 OPS and seven home runs in just 130 at bats.

Roman Anthony’s 60-Day IL Transfer

Anthony’s move to the 60-day IL is administrative. Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey noted that the transfer “changes nothing for him and opens up a 40-man roster spot for Gonzalez.” Anthony had already been on the IL for nearly 60 days anyway. The designation simply removes him from the 40-man count without altering his recovery timeline.

The 22-year-old outfielder exited a May 4 game at Detroit with right wrist discomfort and was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 5. A follow-up MRI around the six-week mark showed healing progress, but Anthony himself acknowledged the injury was “progressing a lot slower than I had imagined,” according to MLB.com. An early-to-mid-July return remains the target, with some uncertainty lingering.

Before the injury, Anthony — the Red Sox former No. 1 prospect — had slashed .229/.354/.675 across 109 at-bats. His career numbers over two seasons still read .273 AVG, .804 OPS, across 366 at-bats. Christopher Smith of MassLive first reported the 60-day IL transfer, and the Boston Herald‘s Mac Cerullo and others quickly confirmed all three moves.

With Anthony out and Gonzalez back, Boston adds its most dangerous right-handed bat against southpaws at precisely the moment the lineup needed a jolt.

Mickey Gasper Heads to Worcester

“With the power potential and the thump with the bat, we’ve got to get him involved,” interim manager Chad Tracy said of Gonzalez, according to MassLive‘s Chris Cotillo. Tracy added that Gonzalez figures to see time at second base, designated hitter, and in select matchups against right-handers, though outfield work is likely off the table with Boston’s current depth there.

The numbers explain why. Gonzalez, 29, posted a .331 average, .600 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers in 143 plate appearances last season, and was fifth in MLB in OPS vs. LHP among qualified hitters. Overall in 2025 he slashed .305/.343/.826 with nine home runs, 53 RBI, and a 14-game hitting streak that stood as the longest active streak in the majors. His career line covers 744 at-bats: .269 AVG, 20 HR, 109 RBI, .729 OPS.

Gonzalez began his rehab at Double-A Portland on June 16, then shifted to Worcester. He went 2-for-18 with a home run and two RBI in limited action before Boston cleared the paperwork Sunday. The corresponding move leaves Gasper, 30, as the odd man out, heading back to Worcester after serving as a fill-in since Roman Anthony went down in early May.

Gasper drew the call-up under the circumstances and delivered some useful innings. The switch-hitting New Hampshire native hit between .243 and .260 with a .61-.65 OPS across roughly 100 at-bats in his 2026 stint — well above his career MLB mark of .186-.192, but Gonzalez represents a clear upgrade in both production ceiling and positional value.