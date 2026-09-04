Ex-Red Sox Top 3 Prospect Gets Welcome News Before White Sox-Twins Game

Former No. 3 Boston Red Sox prospect and now Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel came off the 10-day injured list Friday, ending a six-week absence during a tightening AL Central race.

Teel has played 19 major league games this season thanks to three lower-body injuries, and Chicago’s catchers have hit worse than any in baseball while he sat.

The move came hours before a home series against the Minnesota Twins. Drew Romo was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte but stays as a taxi-squad player, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Teel’s activation comes after a six-game rehab assignment with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, going 7-for-22 with a double and a homer, according to Teel’s CBS Sports stats.

The season went sideways on March 10. Teel strained his right hamstring running out a double for Italy at the World Baseball Classic and opened the year on the shelf, according to an ESPN report.

Then came May 16. Teel caught his cleat on a swing at Charlotte and sprained the LCL in his right knee. Chicago moved him to the 60-day injured list. He debuted June 22.

Twenty-eight days later he was on crutches. Teel sprained his left ankle at Texas on July 20 tagging Ezequiel Durán at the plate, and manager Will Venable set the recovery window at six to 12 weeks, according to MLB.com.

“Yeah, it’s very frustrating,” Teel said the next day, a walking boot on his left foot. “It’s not how I anticipated this year to go.”

Kyle Teel’s Red Sox Roots and the Garrett Crochet Trade

Teel grew up in Mahwah, New Jersey, the son of a catcher the Dodgers drafted in 1989. He hit .407 with 13 homers as a Virginia junior in 2023, taking ACC Player of the Year and the Buster Posey Award.

Boston took him in the first round, 14th overall, that July and signed him for $4 million, a sum below the $4,663,100 slot value. He reached Triple-A Worcester by August 2024 alongside Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, and Baseball America ranked him No. 25 overall in baseball. MLB Pipeline placed him as the No. 3 prospect in the Red Sox system, part of a “Big Three” with prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. Mayer has since been traded to the San Francisco Giants.

Seventeen months later he was part of the price of a Cy Young candidate starter. Boston sent Teel, 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez to Chicago on Dec. 11, 2024, for left-hander Garrett Crochet, keeping Anthony, Mayer, and Kristian Campbell out of it, according to an MLB.com analysis.

Teel headlined the return. Boston inquired about reacquiring him after his rookie season, according to a Boston.com report. Chicago nixed the idea.

What Kyle Teel’s Return Means for the White Sox

The White Sox opened Friday at 73-67, three games up on the Cleveland Guardians with 22 to play. They built that lead while getting a .529 OPS from the catcher spot, the lowest in the majors.

Teel is the reason that number was supposed to look different. He hit .273/.375/.411 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games as a 23-year-old rookie in 2025.

The 2026 version has not resembled that. Teel hit .190/.271/.317 with two homers and 14 RBIs and had trouble blocking pitches. Jake Rogers, claimed off waivers Aug. 14, is 4-for-30 in Chicago but carries a career .452 slugging percentage against left-handers.

That makes Rogers the platoon partner for the left-handed Teel. Joey Bart, acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 3, is out with a fractured left hand, according to a FOX 32 Chicago report.

“I’m not going to sit around and feel bad for myself,” Teel said in July. “I’m just going to keep pushing every day and do everything I can to help this team win when I’m back.”