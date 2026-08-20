Boston Red Sox Announce Trevor Story Update Before Giants Series

Boston Red Sox starting shortstop Trevor Story is out of the lineup with Triple-A Worcester, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Instead, utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop for the Woo Sox.

Story had been rehabbing with Boston’s Triple-A club this week, as he nears a return from sports hernia surgery. The veteran infielder has been out since May, undergoing surgery to address the hernia on May 22.

It’s been a rough season for Story with the bat. He’s put together a relatively ineffective .206/.244/.303 slash at the plate with three home runs in 44 games. His 46 wRC+ ranks as the seventh-lowest among MLB hitters with at least 170 plate appearances this season.

Story still has two seasons left on a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox. The deal has been a relative dud throughout its entirety, as the veteran infielder has battled injuries throughout his tenure in Boston.

Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Gets Off Day in Worcester

Trevor Story targeted August 21 as a potential return date, which is why the lineup news hit. But it doesn’t appear that he’ll be activated from the injured list on that date.

Cotillo adds important context behind that decision. Story’s exclusion from Worcester’s lineup was planned, and he’ll be back at shortstop for the Woo Sox’s next game.

Cotillo did not add any specifics as to when Story may be activated from the injured list. It doesn’t seem to be likely during their series against the San Francisco Giants. Since the veteran infielder is on the 60-day injured list, he’ll occupy a 40-man roster spot once activated.

The Red Sox currently have three openings on their 40-man roster, so no additional moves need to be made beyond the active roster. Outfielder Roman Anthony and utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who are also on the 60-day injured list, are also nearing a return. The club faces a roster crunch when the three finish their rehab.

Red Sox Face Infield Roster Crunch With Trevor Story Return Looming

It’s been a while since Trevor Story last played with the Red Sox. During his absence, the team bottomed out at 32-46 on June 25. Since then, the club has won 36 of its next 49 games.

His double-play partner to begin the year, Marcelo Mayer, was shipped off to the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline for left-hander Erik Miller. The infield has seen a lot of changes of late due to other injuries.

Story’s return has a bigger impact than they likely envisioned in May. The Red Sox are 68-59 after their series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, holding the American League’s second Wild Card spot on August 20.

Once Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa return, the Red Sox have some tough lineup decisions to make. Andruw Monasterio has taken over the bulk of the shortstop duties. The 29-year-old has been a godsend to the lineup, slashing .261/.319/.424 on the season.

Most likely, Boston opts for a double-play combination of Story and a second base platoon of Nick Sogard and Andruw Monasterio at full strength. Monasterio has minor league options remaining if they keep Kiner-Falefa over him.