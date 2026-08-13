Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Nationals Game

The Chicago Cubs are a surging team in MLB right now, and their offense is extremely potent.

Chicago is going for the sweep of the Washington Nationals on Thursday, as they already clinched the series with a 12-6 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Before the series finale on Thursday, manager Craig Counsell announced a relevant Ian Happ decision.

More MLB on Heavy: Pittsburgh Pirates Demote 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Marlins Series

Cubs’ Ian Happ Back in Starting Lineup

After a day off on Wednesday, Ian Happ is back in the Cubs lineup on Thursday. Chicago is sending Kevin Gausman to the mound for the series finale, while the Nats are opting to go with Cade Cavalli. It was likely a scheduled day off for Happ on Wednesday, as he is usually a mainstay in the Cubs’ batting order.

Happ is batting fifth, which is his normal spot in the order.

Here is the full Chicago Cubs order for 8/13, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/13: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF P. Ramírez 2B D. Swanson SS M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C K. Gausman SP”

Some other changes include Miguel Amaya forming a battery with Gausman; Alex Bregman, who hit three home runs on Wednesday, is batting cleanup; and Dansby Swanson is in the 7-hole for the series finale.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Signs With New Baseball Organization

Taking a Glance at Ian Happ This Season

Ian Happ is set to hit free agency after the 2026 season, and the Cubbies may want to consider keeping him around if he will stay at the right price. Happ has spent his entire 10-year MLB career in Chicago and is a clear fan favorite.

This season, Happ is batting .218 with 20 home runs, 22 doubles, and an OPS+ of 107.

He’s like Dansby Swanson; the average may be a little low, but he makes up for it with his power output.

Happ has also added 93 hits, 71 runs scored, 51 RBI, and 64 walks to this Cubbies offense.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Released 19-Year-Old Outfielder Before Brewers Series