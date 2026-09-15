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Chicago Cubs Make Alex Bregman Announcement During Braves Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 13: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs throws the ball to first during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves in a 3-game series this week with NL-seeding implications.

Chicago took the series opener on Monday by a score of 7-3, and will look to win the series on Tuesday evening with Kevin Gausman on the mound (9-12, 4.60 ERA, 171 SO). The Cubbies will be trying to muster up offense against Martin Perez.

Due to the lefty going for the Braves, manager Craig Counsell has announced a new rendition of the Cubs lineup, which features a slight Alex Bregman tweak.

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Alex Bregman Slotted in 3-Hole For Braves Game on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 12: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs fields the ball during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 12, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

After batting cleanup on Monday evening, Alex Bregman will bat third on Tuesday against the southpaw Perez.

It’s a lineup for Craig Counsell that features many changes.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full batting order for Chicago on 9/15:

Cubs 9/15: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman 3B T. Taylor LF N. Hoerner SS M. Busch 1B M. Shaw DH P. Ramírez 2B M. Amaya C K. Gausman SP”

Other changes include Tyrone Taylor batting cleanup, Nico Hoerner in the five-spot, and Ian Happ not being included in today’s order. Matt Shaw gets the start at DH.

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Alex Bregman Having Strong First Season with Cubs

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs biggest splash this past offseason was signing Alex Bregman, and so far, the early returns have been good.

The 32-year-old third baseman is playing exceptional defense for the Cubs, and also carries a .262 batting average with 25 home runs, 31 doubles, and an OPS+ of 119.

He’s driven in 84 runs, scored another 87, and has 150+ hits in 148 games played.

If the Cubs are to advance in the MLB playoffs this season, Bregman will likely have a large role in the team’s success (or lack thereof).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Make Alex Bregman Announcement During Braves Series

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