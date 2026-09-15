Chicago Cubs Make Alex Bregman Announcement During Braves Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves in a 3-game series this week with NL-seeding implications.

Chicago took the series opener on Monday by a score of 7-3, and will look to win the series on Tuesday evening with Kevin Gausman on the mound (9-12, 4.60 ERA, 171 SO). The Cubbies will be trying to muster up offense against Martin Perez.

Due to the lefty going for the Braves, manager Craig Counsell has announced a new rendition of the Cubs lineup, which features a slight Alex Bregman tweak.

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Alex Bregman Slotted in 3-Hole For Braves Game on Tuesday

After batting cleanup on Monday evening, Alex Bregman will bat third on Tuesday against the southpaw Perez.

It’s a lineup for Craig Counsell that features many changes.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full batting order for Chicago on 9/15:

Cubs 9/15: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman 3B T. Taylor LF N. Hoerner SS M. Busch 1B M. Shaw DH P. Ramírez 2B M. Amaya C K. Gausman SP”

Other changes include Tyrone Taylor batting cleanup, Nico Hoerner in the five-spot, and Ian Happ not being included in today’s order. Matt Shaw gets the start at DH.

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Alex Bregman Having Strong First Season with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs biggest splash this past offseason was signing Alex Bregman, and so far, the early returns have been good.

The 32-year-old third baseman is playing exceptional defense for the Cubs, and also carries a .262 batting average with 25 home runs, 31 doubles, and an OPS+ of 119.

He’s driven in 84 runs, scored another 87, and has 150+ hits in 148 games played.

If the Cubs are to advance in the MLB playoffs this season, Bregman will likely have a large role in the team’s success (or lack thereof).

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