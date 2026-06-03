New York Mets Predicted to Trade Away MLB All-Star Pitcher

It’s hard to believe, but at this time last year, the New York Mets were receiving All-Star performances by starter David Peterson. Fast forward a year, and Mets fans want him gone, and Peterson’s name is starting to gain speculation in trade discussions across MLB.

David Peterson is on a one-year, $8.1 million contract, which is due to arbitration and essentially looks like another bad dump of money for the Mets. However, the David Peterson situation was sort of out of their front office’s control. As the MLB trade deadline is just two months away, you have to think the Mets are thinking about what moves to make as they continue to lose.

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Mets Urged to Trade Away David Peterson

Per a FanSided.com piece, MLB writer Zachary Rotman thinks the Mets would benefit from a David Peterson trade:

“David Peterson was an All-Star in 2025, making his sudden downfall ever since that much more shocking. The southpaw struggled mightily down the stretch in 2025, playing a major role in the Mets’ second-half collapse, and those struggles have carried into this season, as evidenced by his 5.18 ERA in 13 appearances. Peterson has officially lost his rotation spot, likely for good, but it’s worth noting that he has a 1.88 ERA in six appearances as a long reliever. Perhaps Peterson can have value to other teams in this role, or there could even be a desperate team out there willing to give him a shot as a starter.”

If Peterson isn’t even going to make starts, what is the point of keeping him on the roster? Of course, New York could just DFA him or release him, but why not try to find a trade partner first? Even if it’s going to be very hard. One man’s trash could always be another’s treasure…

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David Peterson’s MLB Career

Peterson is a seven-year MLB veteran pitcher with the New York Mets, who used a first-round draft pick on the southpaw in the 2017 MLB draft.

He has a career pitching record of 40-35 with an ERA of 4.21 over 122 starts and 680 innings. That’s plenty of a sample size, but David Peterson has always been a 4-5 starter, and instead, the Mets are relying on him to be their No.2 option.

So, while trade speculation grows, it will be interesting to see what route the Mets take with this David Peterson situation.

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