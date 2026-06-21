Chicago Cubs Trade Prediction Lands Giants’ $90 Million All-Star Starter for Matt Shaw & 3 Prospects

The Chicago Cubs are 40-37 and sit in 3rd place in the NL Central.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, it’s fair to consider the Chicago Cubs as being an aggressive team looking to make additions, especially to their pitching staff (starting rotation).

For the San Francisco Giants, after defeating the Atlanta Braves in a series, the Giants went on to be swept by the Miami Marlins this weekend, which could further their case to be sellers this summer.

One name to keep an eye on is Giants’ starter Logan Webb, and if the Cubs are serious about making a push to the postseason, a trade for a front-line starter could be necessary.

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Logan Webb Trade Chicago Cubs and Giants Should Consider

Matt Shaw has been a frequent name dropped in trade rumors and speculation as being the top trade chip for the Cubs.

Recently, FanSided.com staff writer Zachary Rotman proposed a four-player trade package that the Chicago Cubs could offer the Giants for their all-star starter Logan Webb. Webb is attached to a five-year, $90 million contract.

In the trade, Rotman predicts the Cubs to acquire Logan Webb for a trade package that includes: Matt Shaw, prospects Josiah Hartshorn, Jaxon Wiggins, and Owen Ayers.

“The Giants would acquire Matt Shaw and three prospects, all of whom have a lot of upside. They’d be parting with their ace, but would be acquiring four players, all of whom can help them win long-term in the not-too-distant future.”

It still remains to be seen if the Cubs will be buyers this trade cycle, but with a very talented roster, the clear issue has been their starting rotation, and Logan Webb could be an immediate fix, and he comes with a few years of team control.

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Logan Webb/Matt Shaw this Season

Logan Webb dealt with a slight injury this season, but it hasn’t limited him much, as Webb has an ERA of 3.46 this season over 75.2 innings pitched, 12 starts, and 65 strikeouts.

Webb has been an MLB All-Star in each of the past two seasons. He’s pitched 200+ innings of each of the past three seasons, so he’s been as durable as a starter can be, which is exactly what Chicago needs to bring stability to its pitching staff.

As for Matt Shaw, he has also dealt with some injuries this season, but he recently returned to the fold for the Cubs. Shaw is batting .252 this season with four home runs and 19 RBI in 119 at-bats.

Shaw has been listed in many speculative reports and rumors, but much like Logan Webb, his trade status is still truly up in the air.

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