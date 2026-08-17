Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia Move Before White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their series against the Chicago White Sox. Among the moves the team announced was closer Daniel Palencia’s transfer to the 60-day injured list.

Such a move is more procedural rather than anything. The Cubs needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for utilityman Owen Miller, whose contract has been selected by the club. The right-hander is already on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. He pitched a scoreless inning for Iowa on August 16, with three strikeouts.

The roster move is not an indication of a setback after his outing. Palencia has already spent the requisite 60 days on the injured list, so he’s already eligible to be activated.

Palencia has been on the injured list since June 16 with right elbow inflammation. When he finishes his rehab, the Cubs will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster spot to activate him from the injured list.