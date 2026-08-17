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Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia Move Before White Sox Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 05: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their series against the Chicago White Sox. Among the moves the team announced was closer Daniel Palencia’s transfer to the 60-day injured list.

Such a move is more procedural rather than anything. The Cubs needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for utilityman Owen Miller, whose contract has been selected by the club. The right-hander is already on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. He pitched a scoreless inning for Iowa on August 16, with three strikeouts.

The roster move is not an indication of a setback after his outing. Palencia has already spent the requisite 60 days on the injured list, so he’s already eligible to be activated.

Palencia has been on the injured list since June 16 with right elbow inflammation. When he finishes his rehab, the Cubs will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster spot to activate him from the injured list.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia Move Before White Sox Series

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