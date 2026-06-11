Phillies Could Solve Biggest Lineup Need With Cubs Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the trade deadline season looking for one thing: a reliable right-handed bat to lengthen their lineup. Recent developments in Chicago may have given them an intriguing opportunity in Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal delved into the topic of why the Chicago Cubs could explore a Suzuki trade, should they continue their slide and fall out of Wild Card contention. It first depends on the right fielder’s willingness to waive his no-trade clause. The Phillies would have to be sure he’d be willing to accept a trade to them.

Suzuki, 31, is having another strong season at the plate. He’s producing a .247/.333/.409 slash at the plate with nine home runs and a 109 wRC+. He’s in the final year of an $85 million contract he signed with the Cubs and is scheduled to reach free agency. It makes sense for Chicago to get value back that’s worth more than the draft pick compensation for losing him.

Suzuki carries a $19 million salary for 2026, meaning the Phillies would be responsible for more than $6.33 million if they acquire him at the deadline. Accounting for the Competitive Balance Tax, it would cost the club north of $13.4 million to acquire the Cubs outfielder.

Why the Phillies Would Target Seiya Suzuki

The Phillies have gotten virtually no production from their right-handed bats. Collectively, the club has gotten a .205/.266/.323 slash from their right-handed bats. The .589 OPS and 63 wRC+ both rank dead last among the 30 MLB teams.

Furthermore, recent developments in the outfield could spur them into action to address the position. The club lost Johan Rojas to a season-ending injury while serving his 80-game suspension, and right fielder Adolis Garcia left their previous game with a shoulder injury. Interim manager Don Mattingly hinted at a potential injured list stint for Garcia.

The injuries, along with Justin Crawford’s slump, put the Phillies in a precarious situation. They’ve since swung a trade to alleviate that problem, acquiring Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox for a pair of prospects. Hill should give them some coverage in their weakest areas, but they need a more impactful bat for their lineup.

The Phillies have overcome a slow start to get back into Wild Card contention. Under Mattingly, the club is 28-12 (.700) and eyeing the possibility of hosting postseason games.

However, their biggest problem is that the lineup is very top-heavy and offers little coverage against lefties. The Derek Hill trade aims to solve that issue, but doesn’t preclude them from pursuing Suzuki or Taylor Ward.

Where Seiya Suzuki Fits the Phillies Lineup

Presumptively, Suzuki would fit in the middle of the Phillies lineup. With Alec Bohm’s recent resurgence at the plate, it would give them two right-handed bats to work with.

Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marsh should generate serious All-Star consideration this season. The trio has carried the lion’s share of the offense, but they could be getting more help down in the order. They’ve scored 46 runs in their past nine games.

Alec Bohm has trended better of late. Since taking a two-day break, the Phillies third baseman has slashed .303/.350/.550 with seven home runs. His bounce-back has been critical in the club’s resurgence, as the Phillies are 20-9 over that stretch.

Defensively, he plays in right field, especially if Garcia has a longer-term injury concerning his shoulder. He could bat higher in the order against left-handed starters, as Marsh drops. It also depends on how much longer Mattingly is willing to bat Trea Turner at the top, as he’s dealing with the worst slump since his first season in Philadelphia.