Cubs’ Matt Shaw Could Be Deadline Casualty

The Chicago Cubs may be preparing to welcome Matt Shaw back from the injured list, but his return could also reignite speculation that he is becoming one of the organization’s most logical trade chips ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan, Shaw is expected to be activated before Chicago’s upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies after missing time with back tightness. The former top prospect has spent the season bouncing around the diamond, appearing everywhere except catcher, pitcher and shortstop.

That versatility has helped keep him on the roster. It has not solved the bigger problem.

The Cubs simply do not have a clear long-term position for Shaw.

Alex Bregman and Nico Hoerner Have Changed the Equation

When Chicago signed Alex Bregman to a massive five-year, $175 million contract during the offseason, the move immediately complicated Shaw’s future.

Bregman has struggled offensively, posting career-worst numbers through the first half. Even so, the Cubs are unlikely to move away from a player they just committed nine figures to. His defense at third base remains strong, and Chicago still believes his bat can rebound.

That leaves Shaw squeezed out.

As Sporting News’ Jon Conahan recently noted, Bregman is locked in at third base while Nico Hoerner remains entrenched at second. Shaw entered professional baseball as an infielder, but there is currently no obvious opening for him on the dirt.

The Cubs have experimented with him as a utility player and even in the outfield. While that flexibility carries value, it also raises an important question: is Chicago maximizing one of its former top prospects by using him as a super-utility piece?

Other organizations may view him differently.

Why Shaw Could Become a Valuable Trade Chip

At just 24 years old, Shaw still possesses the type of upside that attracts rebuilding and contending clubs alike.

Before landing on the injured list, he flashed the offensive potential that made him one of baseball’s more highly regarded prospects. Teams searching for a controllable everyday infielder could see him as a player who simply needs consistent opportunities.

That perception could become especially important if the Cubs decide to pursue pitching help.

Multiple reports have suggested Chicago is expected to be aggressive in the pitching market as the trade deadline approaches. Acquiring frontline pitching rarely comes cheaply, and Shaw may be one of the few young players capable of helping the Cubs land a significant arm.

His return from injury could effectively become an audition.

If Shaw hits, his value rises. If he struggles, the Cubs may have even more reason to question how he fits into their long-term plans.

Either way, his activation comes at a pivotal moment. Chicago may still believe in Shaw’s talent, but with Bregman and Hoerner occupying the positions he was once expected to inherit, the organization faces an increasingly difficult reality.

The player who once looked like part of the Cubs’ future could soon become the key to improving their present.