Chicago Cubs Receive Conflicting Report from MLB Insider on Tarik Skubal Trade Idea

The Chicago Cubs are one of the several teams across Major League Baseball that are steadily linked to Detroit Tigers’ ace starter Tarik Skubal.

While Skubal’s trade status is still up in the air, it’s fair to note that the MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away, and Tarik Skubal remains the top ‘potential’ trade option, and he would certainly be the biggest pickup of the trade deadline if he does move.

However, teams that are being linked to Skubal (the Cubs, Rays, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays) will have to enter an insane bidding war, and would have to be well prepared for giving up A LOT of prospect capital. Would the Cubs be willing to meet the Tigers on their terms for a potential Skubal trade?

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

MLB Insider Makes Bold Tarik Skubal-Cubs Trade Statement

Recently, FanSided.com’s MLB insider Roberty Murray revealed his final verdict for some of the biggest trade ideas in Major League Baseball, and when the Chicago Cubs trading for Tarik Skubal popped up, here is what Murray wrote:

“I’m highly skeptical that the Cubs trade for Skubal. It also isn’t a guarantee that the Tigers trade Skubal either now that they’re showing signs of life and within playoff striking distance.”

Two things here: the Tigers’ emergence in the AL Wild Card standings could be bad news for all teams interested in Skubal. And secondly, to refute what Murray states, the Cubs certainly have the capital to pull off a trade for Skubal (Matt Shaw as a top trade chip, prospects like Kevin Alcantara, Pedro Ramirez are other top candidates).

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Status, Yankees’ Top Trade Chips, Phillies Need for Relief Help Builds

Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers had a really rough month of June when Tarik Skubal had to miss about a month with an elbow issue.

However, now that he’s back, of course, the Tigers are starting to pick up wins, and Skubal’s dominance has been on display.

Over 82.2 total innings this season, he holds an ERA of 2.82 with 98 strikeouts, and is coming off a gem of a start against the Angels.

It makes a lot of sense why the Tigers would want to hold onto their ace if they believe they still have playoff aspirations, but Skubal’s impending free agency is what makes trading him make so much sense.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Schwellenbach Update During Rangers Series