Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Yankees Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up the back half of their 2026 schedule against the New York Yankees in a weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

It’s a rematch of the 2024 World Series, and Friday’s contest will mark the first time the Dodgers have played in the Bronx since they captured the Fall Classic victory over the Yanks.

With some uncertainty around Shohei Ohtani’s status due to him not playing in the All-Star Game this past week, the Dodgers revealed their game one lineup against the Yankees, which features Ohtani in his normal spot in the batting order, so his ‘knee’ issue appears to be all cleared up for the time being.

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Dodgers Reveal Lineup for Series Opener vs. Yankees

Here is the Dodgers lineup on 7/17, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/17: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF D. Rushing C T. Edman 2B R. Sasaki SP”

Some notables from the lineup release: Shohei Ohtani is in his usual spot, leadoff. Dalton Rushing gets the start at catcher, and Tommy Edman will be hitting last for LA.

Los Angeles is sending Roki Sasaki (3–5, 5.33 ERA, 80 SO) to the mound for game one, while the New York Yankees will go with their ace Gerrit Cole for the series opener.