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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Yankees Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks off the field during his start against the San Diego Padres.
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Shohei Ohtani left the Dodgers' win with a biceps injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up the back half of their 2026 schedule against the New York Yankees in a weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

It’s a rematch of the 2024 World Series, and Friday’s contest will mark the first time the Dodgers have played in the Bronx since they captured the Fall Classic victory over the Yanks.

With some uncertainty around Shohei Ohtani’s status due to him not playing in the All-Star Game this past week, the Dodgers revealed their game one lineup against the Yankees, which features Ohtani in his normal spot in the batting order, so his ‘knee’ issue appears to be all cleared up for the time being.

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Dodgers Reveal Lineup for Series Opener vs. Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani bats against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

GettyOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts at bat during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Here is the Dodgers lineup on 7/17, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/17: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF D. Rushing C T. Edman 2B R. Sasaki SP”

Some notables from the lineup release: Shohei Ohtani is in his usual spot, leadoff. Dalton Rushing gets the start at catcher, and Tommy Edman will be hitting last for LA.

Los Angeles is sending Roki Sasaki (35, 5.33 ERA, 80 SO) to the mound for game one, while the New York Yankees will go with their ace Gerrit Cole for the series opener. 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Yankees Game

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