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2 Guardians Pitchers Leave Contracts Suddenly After Season Ends

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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - APRIL 15: Connor Brogdon #75 of the Cleveland Guardians returns to the dugout after being pulled from a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning while wearing the #42 to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day at Busch Stadium on April 15, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians’ season ended on Monday in Game 6 of the ALCS when the Tampa Bay Rays knocked them out.

By Wednesday, the Guardians’ roster for next season had already begun to take shape with a pair of pitcher contract decisions.

Two right-handed relief pitchers, Connor Brogdon and Carlos Hernandez, have officially elected free agency, according to Guardians Prospective.

This is more of a procedural move than anything. Those pitchers both concluded the year in the minor leagues, which means that when the season is done, they can activate their free agency — and for a minor leaguer, just the individual team’s season needs to end, not the World Series.

So with the Guardians’ season done, Brogdon and Hernandez made it official that they’re entering the free agent pool and ready to sign with any team that wants them.

Connor Brogdon

Brogdon is the one in this pairing who pitched more for the Guardians in 2026.

He’s a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher who will turn 32 in January.

Brogdon was originally a 10th-round pick of the Phillies in 2017, and he has since pitched in 202 MLB games.

He spent most of his career with the Phillies, and he had a 3.88 ERA in 142 games with Philadelphia.

Brogdon then pitched one game for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, then 43 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2025 with a 5.55 ERA.

The lanky righty came to Cleveland for this season and got 16 outings out of the Guardians’ bullpen. He put up a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings with 15 strikeouts and just three walks.

The reason for a team to believe in Brogdon would be his improved walk rate in a small sample size this year — but he’s been hit around pretty good the last few seasons at the MLB level, so he’s not without risk.

Still, a 6-foot-6 righty reliever is going to get more chances from someone.

Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound righty reliever who will turn 30 in March.

He spent most of his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals, throwing in 150 games (25 starts) over five seasons with a 4.95 ERA.

Hernandez then spent the 2025 season between the Phillies (25 games), Tigers (11 games) and Guardians (5 games).

The big righty had a 3.86 ERA in five games with Cleveland in 2025.

He returned to the Guardians for 2026 and got just 3.0 innings at the MLB level across two games, allowing two runs (6.00 ERA) and striking out four.

Hernandez pitched in 16 games at Triple-A Columbus this season, as well, with a 4.50 ERA. He too will likely get another chance from at least one team, although he’ll likely have to sign a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training and hope to prove himself again.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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2 Guardians Pitchers Leave Contracts Suddenly After Season Ends

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