The Cleveland Guardians don’t spend a lot of time shelling out big money in free agency.

This year, though, that’s what they’ve done. They’ve already signed Kris Bubic (1 year, $17.5 million) and Foster Griffin (3 years, $48 million) to bolster their pitching depth.

It gives the Guardians a projected 2027 payroll of about $134 million, a huge step up from last season.

And considering they already made the ALCS despite having one of baseball’s lowest payrolls, this increase should only help Cleveland toward the every-season goal of trying to win a World Series.

The interesting element of all this is really a question — why? Why are the Guardians spending this much money?

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo recently co-wrote an article in which they tried to explain this.

Why Guardians Are Paying More Money

This is how The Athletic summed up the good things happening in Cleveland financially:

The Guardians and Rockies both splurged on starting pitching for the most fundamental of reasons: They want to improve. And, for entirely different reasons, they had the payroll flexibility to do so. The Guardians won the American League Central last season and hosted six playoff games while incorporating young, inexpensive players such as right fielder Chase DeLauter, second baseman Travis Bazzana and shortstop Brayan Rocchio. After making several additions at the trade deadline, they still finished with the game’s second-lowest payroll. By the Guardians’ standards, it was a good year financially. And Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, frequently has said ownership puts any revenue the team generates back into baseball operations.

The idea here is that Cleveland seems to have set itself up to spend more by building a roster, and having a season, that maximized their intake in 2026.

They also trust their ability to limit pitching injuries, which could make Bubic a bargain.

“The Guardians’ medical and athletic training staff generally excel at keeping players healthy — the team only had players on the injured list for 470 games last season, fewest in the majors,” The Athletic writes.

The Guardians clearly feel they can maximize Bubic and Griffin, and they found the money in their coffers to do so.

Guardians Plans

The Guardians may not spend much more money.

“And while the team’s estimated payroll for 2027 now stands at $134 million, more than $50 million higher than it was at the end of last season, the Guardians might not need to go much further,” The Athletic writes. “Two more young players, infielder Angel Genao and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez, could play significant roles next season.”

It’s an exciting time for Cleveland baseball. Now the Guardians will simply have to hope the lockout doesn’t last too long.