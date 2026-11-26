The Cleveland Guardians don’t spend as much money as most of Major League Baseball. They don’t hit as many home runs as most of MLB. They often have to scratch and claw their way to wins in a way that resembles a past era of America’s Pastime.

But from the spring through the fall, they’re also the heartbeat of Northeast Ohio, an every-day presence and reminder of the ebbs and flows of life. Sometimes the blooper falls. Sometimes the line drive is caught.

No matter which way one day goes, though, there is always tomorrow.

This offseason in baseball will serve as a reminder — via the looming lockout that could last a long time — that while baseball seems omnipresent, it might not always be there.

So on this Thanksgiving Day, let’s give thanks for a few things — the Guardians bring good into Cleveland’s lives.

Jose Ramirez

Of all things to be thankful for with the Cleveland Guardians, Jose Ramirez has to top the list.

When he retires, he’ll have a case as the greatest player in the history of this franchise.

But when he arrived, he was a short, squat, no-power utility infielder. No one thought he could become this player. Well, maybe Jose did.

He has always strutted with the confidence of a man who knew he was the best player on the field. And he strutted it into existence.

Ramirez brings power, speed, hustle, joy, jokes — he’s the total package and a player that Cleveland fans will never forget for as long as they breathe.

Surprise Signings

The Guardians surprised twice in Thanksgiving week with free agent signings that went above their usual payroll allotment.

They signed Kris Bubic, formerly of the Royals and Dodgers, to a one-year, $17.5 million deal. And then they re-signed Foster Griffin for three years and $48 million.

It was a little gift from the Guardians to their fanbase before the impending lockout. Cleveland doesn’t always pay to bring in veteran talent, but this week, they did.

Baseball’s Beauty

As the lockout threatens to take baseball from us, at least for a time, let’s simply be thankful for the game itself.

Be thankful for the arc of a home run, soaring into the night sky. Be thankful for a barehand snag on the infield.

Give thanks for a catcher’s block in the dirt, a closer’s nasty slider, the bang-bang plays at first base.

This is a sport honed through the ages that managed to have everything be just the right distance apart to create a beautiful, romantic game that you can’t ever predict.

And as long as baseball exists, Cleveland will have a part in it. That’s a great reason to be thankful.