The Cleveland Guardians are shedding their usual label of being cheap in free agency.

They signed Kris Bubic to a one-year, $17.5 million contract earlier this week, and at that point, it felt like it would probably be their biggest free agent outlay this offseason, at least for pitching.

And then on Wednesday, they went out and signed another pitcher for nearly three times the total money.

Guardians Make $48 Milllion Signing

The Guardians have signed Foster Griffin to return in free agency.

Multiple reports indicated that it was for three years and $48 million on the new contract.

Griffin finished the 2026 season with the Guardians. He had begun it with the Washington Nationals after returning from Japan, but when the Nats were out of the playoff contention, they traded Griffin before the deadline to Cleveland.

The crafty lefty wasn’t as good with the Guardians as he had been in Washington, but clearly he showed Cleveland enough.

This is a signing so unlike the Guardians. They haven’t just shelled out big money for one pitcher for the 2027 salary cap sheet, but they’ve now done it for two.

Maybe it’s a sign that they’re changing, or maybe it’s a sign they’re anticipating changes in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement that make them spend more money.

Either way, it’s exciting for the Cleveland fanbase.

Guardians Projected Rotation

The Guardians appear to have an obvious five-man pitching rotation now.

Parker Messick and Gavin Williams will be the first two arms in place.

Tanner Bibee should continue to have a notable role.

And then you have the two freshly signed lefties, Bubic and Griffin.

The Guardians also have Joey Cantillo as a potential factor. They did learn in the 2026 season near the end that Cantillo can be effective out of the bullpen, too, so maybe he’ll be ticketed for that if everyone is healthy.

Cleveland does a great job of getting the most out of its pitchers, and the Guardians clearly liked what they saw in Bubic from afar and Griffin from up close to decide that they need to have both with them in 2027.