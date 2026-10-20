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Cleveland Guardians Send Message To Fans After ALCS Loss to Rays

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American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: A general view of fans prior to game three of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on Monday, eliminating the Guardians from the playoffs.

The Guardians had a 2-1 lead in the ALCS before dropping three straight to the Rays.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Rays will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic will start on Friday night.

After being eliminated, the Guardians sent out a message to their fans on social media.

Cleveland Guardians Send Social Media Message to Fans After Playoff Exit

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: A general view of fans during game three of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Love you, Cleveland,” the Guardians wrote on X. “Thank you fans.”

“Until we meet again,” the Guardians wrote in another post.

Cleveland Guardians Fans React to Team’s Social Media Message

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: A general view of fans during game three of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

@mctori557: “Thank you players, coaches, and Hammy & Rosie, who are better than every broadcaster on radio or TV”

@SleeperGuards: “The most dreaded post”

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: A general view of fans during game three of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

@crwintucky_: “Despite how it ended, what a run. I didn’t even think we’d make the playoffs tbh. Can’t wait to run it back next year. Love yall. 🔥❤️”

@MrOldFassion: “You made the season fun and crazy. Not many can say they had October baseball. ❤️🍻🥃”
American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: Fans of the Cleveland Guardians show their support during the eighth inning in game five of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

@IsaacOkoroFan: “Love you, too but let’s add to this young core and end the 78 year drought”

@CharlesEBright: “We need power hitters, small ball ain’t getting it done anymore. Time to change our approach.”

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: A fan of the Cleveland Guardians shows their support by holding a sign during the second inning in game five of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

@ColsIsKing: “I wish this app was 78 years old so we could just keep scrolling”

@AceMelton52: “never been so close to actually crying because of a loss, this team means so much to me and it just crushes me that we went out this way, our only shot was this year l believe, and we blew it, like how we blew our other chances over the last 78 years”

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cleveland Guardians Send Message To Fans After ALCS Loss to Rays

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