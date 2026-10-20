Cleveland Guardians Send Message To Fans After ALCS Loss to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on Monday, eliminating the Guardians from the playoffs.

The Guardians had a 2-1 lead in the ALCS before dropping three straight to the Rays.

The Rays will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic will start on Friday night.

After being eliminated, the Guardians sent out a message to their fans on social media.

Cleveland Guardians Send Social Media Message to Fans After Playoff Exit

“Love you, Cleveland,” the Guardians wrote on X. “Thank you fans.”

“Until we meet again,” the Guardians wrote in another post.

Cleveland Guardians Fans React to Team’s Social Media Message

@mctori557: “Thank you players, coaches, and Hammy & Rosie, who are better than every broadcaster on radio or TV”

@SleeperGuards: “The most dreaded post”

@crwintucky_: “Despite how it ended, what a run. I didn’t even think we’d make the playoffs tbh. Can’t wait to run it back next year. Love yall. 🔥❤️”