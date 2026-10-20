Cleveland Guardians Send Message To Fans After ALCS Loss to Rays

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: A general view of fans prior to game three of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on Monday, eliminating the Guardians from the playoffs.
The Guardians had a 2-1 lead in the ALCS before dropping three straight to the Rays.
The Rays will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic will start on Friday night.
After being eliminated, the Guardians sent out a message to their fans on social media.
Cleveland Guardians Send Social Media Message to Fans After Playoff Exit
@crwintucky_: “Despite how it ended, what a run. I didn’t even think we’d make the playoffs tbh. Can’t wait to run it back next year. Love yall. 🔥❤️”
@MrOldFassion: “You made the season fun and crazy. Not many can say they had October baseball. ❤️🍻🥃”
@IsaacOkoroFan: “Love you, too but let’s add to this young core and end the 78 year drought”
@CharlesEBright: “We need power hitters, small ball ain’t getting it done anymore. Time to change our approach.”
@ColsIsKing: “I wish this app was 78 years old so we could just keep scrolling”
@AceMelton52: “never been so close to actually crying because of a loss, this team means so much to me and it just crushes me that we went out this way, our only shot was this year l believe, and we blew it, like how we blew our other chances over the last 78 years”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Cleveland Guardians sent out a message to their fans on social media after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.
Cleveland Guardians Send Message To Fans After ALCS Loss to Rays