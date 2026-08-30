CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 23: The rain tarp sits on the infield of Progressive Field during the third inning of the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The game was suspended in the third inning. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Guardians-Royals game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Guardians-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?