Why is the Guardians-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

Via the Guardians on X: Today’s game will start in a delay. More information to follow as we consult with MLB.

Guardians-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Cleveland as of 12:43 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

12:42 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity

1:00 p.m. EDT: 94% Rain

2:00 p.m. EDT: 70% Rain

3:00 p.m. EDT: 57% Showers

4:00 p.m. EDT: 30% Few Showers

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.