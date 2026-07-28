Philadelphia Phillies Demote 29-Year-Old Player During Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a three-game series this week. Game one on Monday ended in heartbreak for the Phillies, as Jhoan Duran blew a save in the bottom of the ninth, and the Marlins snapped their 12-game losing streak.

Before game two of the series, the Phillies announced some roster moves, and one included demoting 29-year-old player Payton Henry to make room for Garrett Stubbs, who is in the lineup on 7/28.

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Phillies Option Catcher Payton Henry; Reinstate Garrett Stubbs

Here is the Phillies’ official roster move announcement, courtesy of X.com:

“Prior to tonight’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies reinstated catcher Garrett Stubbs from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the 26-man roster, catcher Payton Henry was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.”

Also, per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Phillies batting order for 7/28:

Some changes from that lineup drop include Kyle Schwarber being out of the batting order, Alec Bohm taking over at first, and JT Realmuto also being out of the lineup. Aaron Nola is the starter for Tuesday’s game, and Stubbs will form the battery with Nola.

As for Payton Henry being optioned, he did not appear in a game with the Phillies while being up with the club, and he’s played in parts of two MLB seasons.

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Looking at Payton Henry’s MLB Career

Payton Henry, 29, has only played in parts of two MLB seasons (both with the Miami Marlins), back in 2021 and 2022.

In 2026, he’s been with the Phillies and New York Yankees organization.

Across 55 total Triple-A games this year, Henry is batting .201 with four home runs and four doubles.

In 7 games with Lehigh Valley, Henry has 2 hits (0 XBH), and he could be a release candidate in the coming days.

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