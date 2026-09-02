Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Kevin McGonigle Change Before Twins Game

The Detroit Tigers have really struggled lately with their MLB schedule.

They are looking to avoid being swept by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, as the Tigers have already dropped the first two games of the series by 10+ runs.

Before the Twins series finale, the team announced a notable Kevin McGonigle change.

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Kevin McGonigle Back at 3B For Series Finale

After being the Tigers’ DH on Tuesday, Kevin McGonigle is back at third base for Detroit and is still batting leadoff.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Tigers batting order:

Tigers 9/2: “K. McGonigle 3B H. Lee 2B C. Keith 1B R. Greene DH E. Valencia C B. Callahan LF M. Clark CF J. Peck SS Z. McKinstry RF D. Anderson SP”

A few other changes to the Tigers lineup include Colt Keith batting third, Dillon Dingler being absent from the order, and Javy Baez also being out for the series finale with the Twins.

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Inside Kevin McGonigle’s Impressive Rookie Season

Kevin McGonigle is considered the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year at this moment, but the race is definitely tightening up.

McGonigle is batting .274 this season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI, and 141 hits in 134 games played.

He has already displayed strong defensive versatility and carries a tremendous bWAR of 6.0.

In addition to the above stats, McGonigle has also added 85 runs scored, 24 doubles, and an OPS+ of 121 to round out his impressive Baseball-Reference page in his first MLB season.

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