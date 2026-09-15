Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Blue Jays Game

Ahead of the Detroit Tigers‘ matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, the organization revealed their lineup.

As reported by Underdog MLB, 22-year-old Kevin McGonigle will be leading off once again.

Detroit Tigers’ Lineup Shows McGonigle Leading Off

With McGonigle leading off, the remaining lineup will look as follows:

K. McGonigle (DH) G. Torres (2B) H. Lee (3B) R. Greene (LF) E. Valencia (C) M. Clark (CF) S. Torkelson (1B) Z. McKinstry (RF) J. Peck (SS)

Right-hander Drew Anderson will be leading off on Tuesday.

McGonigle is in the midst of his first season in the big leagues.

He was selected by the Tigers 37th overall in the 2023 MLB draft and made his debut in March of this year.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .273/.373/.425 with a .798 OPS and 17 homers through 145 games. He’s logged 26 doubles, four triples and 65 RBIs.

As skipper A.J. Hinch recently said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com, “He’s not immune to mistakes or a bad game here or there, but he’s certainly a winning player.”

Last year, he stood as Detroit’s No. 3 prospect behind Max Clark and Jackson Jobe.

His 2025 campaign in the minors wrapped up with a glowing slash line of .305/.408/.583 with a .991 OPS and 19 homers through 88 games.

He registered 31 doubles, two triples and 80 RBIs.

He has proven his ability to develop and adjust at the plate, which Hinch appears to be quite pleased with.

Where the Tigers Stand Heading Into the Postseason

This could have been an unstoppable season for the Tigers, but instead, they’re sitting third in the American League Central.

Their overall record of 71-79 places them above the Minnesota Twins (70-80) and the Kansas City Royals (66-84). However, they’ve fallen below the Cleveland Guardians (76-75) and the Chicago White Sox (77-73).

According to FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 15, Detroit has a 0.3% chance of winning their division and a 0.9% chance of winning the Wild Card spot.

The Tigers are in the midst of their three-game series against the Blue Jays, now heading into their second clash.

They were able to secure a 6-5 victory over Toronto in Monday’s opener at Rogers Centre.

With two more games remaining, Detroit has an opportunity to sweep the series.

Following this stretch in Toronto, the Tigers will face the White Sox for a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will begin on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7:40 p.m. ET.

To end the month of September before the postseason kicks off, Detroit will play the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. They will end the regular season with a homestand.

Teams are battling it out for contention at this point, leaving little room for error.