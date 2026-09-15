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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Strange Decision During Detroit Tigers Series

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Toronto Blue Jays announce surprising decision during their Detroit Tigers series.

The Toronto Blue Jays are still hunting for an AL Wild Card spot. Despite Louis Varland’s blown save in their 5-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers, the series is still winnable. However, the Blue Jays’ news is strange, especially for today’s lineup.

Game 2 of the Blue Jays vs. Tigers is scheduled for September 15th, 2026. At 5:07 PM Mountain Time (7:07 PM Eastern Time), fans of both clubs will see Braydon Fisher vs. Drew Anderson on the mound as the game’s starting pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays News: No News Is Good News?

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Andres Gimenez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a double in the second inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Prior to the second game of their series against the Tigers, the Blue Jays announced their lineup today.

Surprisingly, there are no changes in the batting order from Game 1:

Starting Pitcher: Braydon Fisher (Opener).

Given that they lost to the Tigers, it seems surprising they’d keep the lineup the same.

Looking at Game 1 Results Versus The Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 14: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a 3 run home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

If the Blue Jays management decided to keep the batting order and personnel the same, there must surely be a reason.

Right?

Monday night’s batting statistics reveal a few things.

For starters, every batter in the starting lineup, except Vladdy and Smith, recorded at least one hit. On the flip side, every starter except Springer, Kirk, and Clement struck out.

Springer was one of the Blue Jays’ best players on Monday night. He drove in two runs and recorded one hit while being walked three times.

Kirk also stood out for Toronto. In his four plate appearances, he recorded two hits, one walk, and no strikeouts.

However, if the Blue Jays were going to make a change, it could have involved Smith or Gimenez.

Gimenez was struck out twice in four appearances, while Myles Straw subbed in for Smith. That could have been a great opportunity to put Sean Keys, Rudy Martin Jr., or another outfielder into the lineup.

Not changing the lineup isn’t a cause for concern, but is it strange? Considering John Schneider’s propensity to play musical chairs with his lineup, it’s definitely eyebrow-raising.

And just a little strange.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Strange Decision During Detroit Tigers Series

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