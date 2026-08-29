Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene Update During Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set.

Already down a game in the series, game two between the Tigers and Dodgers is happening on Saturday afternoon.

Also on Saturday, the Tigers announced a pretty significant Riley Greene update.

Detroit’s playoff hopes have faded over the month of August, but perhaps a strong next couple of weeks could propel them back into contention by the end of September.

Update: Kevin McGonigle hit a walk-off on Saturday afternoon to tie the series at one apiece.

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Tigers’ Riley Greene Heading for Rehab Stint

According to MLB.com’s Jason Beck, Riley Greene will begin a rehab assignment on Saturday.

He will DH on Saturday and then play LF on Sunday.

After their series with the Dodgers, the Tigers could activate Riley Greene if all goes well with what should be a short rehab stint.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Greene will serve as the Mud Hens’ designated hitter Saturday before returning to the outfield Sunday. Assuming he gets through the weekend without any issues, he could be cleared to return to the Tigers on Monday for the start of their upcoming series against the Twins.”

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More on Riley Greene’s Injury

Riley Green suffered a hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago, which landed him on the 10-day IL.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (on 8/29):

“Detroit was 59-60 and 2.5 games out of first place in the AL Central after August 11, but the Tigers have since gone only 3-12 since Greene went on the IL. The collapse underscores Greene’s key role within the otherwise inconsistent Detroit offense, as the outfielder is hitting .273/.366/.450 with 16 homers in 492 plate appearances. It isn’t a reach to say that Greene’s absence may have been the last straw for the Tigers’ season, even though losing only around three weeks to a hamstring strain isn’t an bad outcome given how such injuries can tend to linger.”

Riley Greene’s absence has clearly been felt by the Detroit Tigers.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star with 92 home runs in just over 600 career games played. While he does strike out a lot, he makes up for his swing-and-miss with home runs.

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