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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Athletics Game

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New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the Athletics in a series this week. Detroit picked up a win in the first game of the series and will look to clinch the series (at home) on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Troy Melton (4-1, 2.05 ERA, 32 SO) will get the start, and Detroit’s lineup will attempt to muster up offense against the Athletics’ starter, Jeffery Springs.

Before the Athletics game, Detroit announced their game two lineup, and against a southpaw starter, Kevin McGonigle has a new role in the order.

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Kevin McGonigle Hitting 3rd on Wednesday

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 07: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two run first inning home run against the Athletics with Kevin McGonigle #7 at Comerica Park on July 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here is the Detroit Tigers lineup on 7/8, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Tigers 7/8: “M. Vierling CF D. Dingler C K. McGonigle 3B S. Torkelson 1B R. Greene LF H. Lee 2B B. Malgeri RF J. Jones DH Z. McKinstry SS T. Melton SP”

As is the case with pretty much every game played, there are a lot of changes to the Detroit Tigers’ lineup. Kerry Carpenter is out of the batting order on Wednesday, and Kevin McGonigle slides to the third spot in the order. Manager AJ Hinch is always experimenting, and McGonigle, who is arguably the Tigers’ best player, is a great guy to switch around.

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Kevin McGonigle’s 2026 All-Star Campaign

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 31: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers rounds second base before scoring during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

In his first MLB season, budding superstar Kevin McGonigle has been named an All-Star. He will participate in festivities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend.

Over 88 games (and 330+ at-bats), Kevin McGonigle has a bWAR of 4.9 (ALREADY), and is batting .287 with three triples, seven home runs, and 18 doubles. His impact on offense has been felt in every game McGonigle is in. He’s already been inked to a nine-year, $140 million contract, which could look like a steal by the time it’s over.

McGonigle also has 95 hits, 50+ runs scored, and more walks (58) than strikeouts (53). He made MLB history on Tuesday when he became the first player to reach base 2+ times in a game 53 times before the All-Star break.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Athletics Game

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