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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Cubs Series Finale

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 07: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two run first inning home run against the Athletics with Kevin McGonigle #7 at Comerica Park on July 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s a rubber match between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday evening (at Wrigley Field).

After getting throttled against the Cubs on Tuesday night, the Tigers are hoping for a different outcome with Keider Montero (6-5, 3.22 ERA, 70 SO) getting the start. Chicago will roll with Colin Rea as their starter.

Before the series finale against the Cubs, Detroit revealed its lineup, which features a slight Kevin McGonigle tweak.

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Kevin McGonigle Back Hitting Leadoff on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 22: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are still five games back of the last AL Wild Card slot, and as they ponder what to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline, these rubber matches are all important.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Tigers lineup for 7/22:

Tigers 7/22: “K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B K. Carpenter DH Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF K. Montero SP”

McGonigle was batting second on Tuesday due to Gleyber Torres being the leadoff man, but with the RHP Colin Rea going, McGonigle is back in his usual slot.

Speaking of Gleyber Torres, he is notably absent from the lineup, as Lee takes over at 2B for tonight’s game.

Other relevant things from the lineup drop is Dillon Dingler batting second and Kerry Carpenter hitting fifth. Both decisions by AJ Hinch are notable changes from Tuesday’s lineup.

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Kevin McGonigle is Having a Stellar Season

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 24: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

In his rookie campaign, Kevin McGonigle is putting together a phenomenal season.

He earned an All-Star berth and was inked to a nine-year, $150 million contract this season.

Over his first 350+ at-bats, McGonigle is batting .282 with a bWAR of 4.8, 20 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. His OPS+ is 126.

Although it’s a strong cast of AL rookies this season, Kevin McGonigle stands out as a highly productive player, and he should be considered the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Cubs Series Finale

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