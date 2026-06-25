Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Snaps Dominance With Rare Setback During Yankees Game

The Detroit Tigers are widely known for the reliable ace Tarik Skubal.

But while facing the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, the 29-year-old southpaw was anything but dominant.

In fact, he showed signs of regression, dating back to 2021.

Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Faces Rare Setback

Evan Woodbery of MLive.com pointed out (via X) that Skubal hasn’t allowed three or more homers since Sept. 30, 2021.

On Wednesday, he watched three home runs come from his pitches.

Two of which came from Yankees’ slugger Paul Goldschmidt.

Since returning to the mound after spending time on the IL, his starts have been rather inconsistent. This is a concerning look for such a dominant starter.

Overall, this season, he has registered a 3.32 ERA and 66 strikeouts across 59.2 innings pitched through 10 starts.

Through his seven years playing in the Major Leagues, he owns a 3.09 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

Each of his seven years has been spent with the Tigers.

Taking into account Skubal’s jaw-dropping performances over the past few years, this has not been a glowing campaign for the seasoned pitcher.

Since returning from the IL, he has allowed six home runs through three starts.

Trade rumors have been surrounding the sought-after southpaw, but nothing has been made official.

Until the Tigers make a splash, he will continue battling it out on the mound.

But the MLB trade deadline is approaching, so now is the ideal time to truly start considering potential moves involving their longtime ace.

Coincidentally, the Yankees have been a top name in the trade rumors.

As noted by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on June 24, “If the Tigers decide to sell, Skubal instantly becomes the best player available at the deadline. That alone should force the Yankees’ front office to consider if bolstering a strength is the right path to take.”

In the meantime, Skubal must find a way to regain traction.

Tigers’ Disappointing 2026 Campaign

Skubal’s woes aside, Detroit’s franchise has been riding a seemingly endless roller coaster this year.

Heading into the season, they had all the right tools to be successful, but things took a sour turn early on.

Now, the Tigers are second-to-last in the American League Central standings.

The Kansas City Royals are following close behind.

However, they are quite a distance away from the Chicago White Sox in first, the Cleveland Guardians in second and the Minnesota Twins in third.

Once Detroit wraps up its series against the Yankees at Comerica Park, it will host the Houston Astros.

Instead of a standard three-game series, the ballclubs will play a four-game stretch.

The set kicks off on Thursday, June 25, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Tigers don’t have much of a break from New York, though.

Early next week, Detroit will be welcomed to Yankee Stadium for another round of matchups.

At this point in the season, organizations have plenty riding on the line.

This stands true for the Tigers, who are hoping to reach postseason contention.