Detroit Tigers Reveal Dillon Dingler Decision Before Rockies Game

The Detroit Tigers have announced their lineup for their clash against the Colorado Rockies.

According to Underdog MLB, catcher Dillon Dingler is now batting fifth in the order.

Tigers’ Dillon Dingler Batting Fifth

With 27-year-old Dingler batting fifth, here’s how the remaining lineup is looking:

Right-hander Jackson Jobe will be starting on the mound.

Dingler is currently slashing .246/.306/.460 with a career-high .766 OPS and 27 homers through 135 games.

He has smacked 25 doubles, two triples and 87 RBIs.

This marks Dingler’s third campaign in the major leagues, each year having been spent in Detroit.

He was the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft. His debut arrived in July 2024.

Overall, Dingler has been a valuable asset to the franchise.

In fact, his .460 slugging percentage is third among catchers in the big leagues, and his 27 homers land him in second.

Of course, there’s still work left to be done, but he does provide an undeniable boost to Detroit’s lineup.

Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

Detroit is riding a 69-79 overall record, which places them second-to-last in the American League Central.

They’ve edged out the Kansas City Royals (66-83), but they still fall behind the Minnesota Twins (70-78), the Cleveland Guardians (75-74) and the Chicago White Sox (76-72).

The Tigers are now on a three-game winning streak after their latest 11-7 victory over the Rockies.

Their series finale is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12:10 p.m. ET.

After this series, the Tigers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The set begins on Monday, Sept. 14, at 7:07 p.m. ET.

According to FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 13, Detroit has a 0.1% chance of winning their division and a 0.4% chance of making the playoffs.

Considering the top names they acquired during the offseason, this was supposed to be a season of success for Detroit.

But as pointed out by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, skipper A.J. Hinch is facing pressure for his falling ballclub.

“By leading the Tigers to the playoffs in 2024 and 2025, Hinch resuscitated his reputation as one of the game’s top managers,” he wrote. “The Tigers rewarded him accordingly, extending him through 2027 back in 2025. However, there’s something about this year’s 67-79 record in conjunction with a +55 run differential that doesn’t sit right…”

The Tigers have been unable to climb out of and stay out of their slump. Consequently, Hinch, in particular, is in the hot seat.

This has been an eyesore of a season for the struggling franchise.