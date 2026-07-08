Tigers Make Kerry Carpenter Decision During Athletics Series

The Detroit Tigers are going for the series win (at home) against the Athletics on Wednesday evening. After winning on Tuesday night, the Tigers are now 41-50. After the Athletics series wraps up (on Thursday), Detroit will remain at home to face the Phillies over the weekend.

For Wednesday’s game against the A’s, the Tigers will roll with Troy Melton (4-1, 2.05 ERA, 32 SO). Since being utilized in his hybrid starter/reliever role, Detroit has been pretty good when Melton gets the start. Before game two of the Athletics series, the Tigers announced their lineup, and it features a notable Kerry Carpenter decision.

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Kerry Carpenter Absent from Tigers Lineup on Wednesday

Before their upcoming game with the A’s, here is Detroit’s lineup for 7/8:

Tigers 7/8: “M. Vierling CF D. Dingler C K. McGonigle 3B S. Torkelson 1B R. Greene LF H. Lee 2B B. Malgeri RF J. Jones DH Z. McKinstry SS T. Melton SP”

Some notables from the Tigers lineup drop: Kevin McGonigle slides down two spots, and Kerry Carpenter is absent from the order after playing in game one on Tuesday. The Athletics are sending southpaw Jeffery Springs to the mound on Wednesday, which is likely why Carpenter is out of the order, and he is likely the top hitter available off the bench for AJ Hinch.

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Kerry Carpenter’ 2026 Season Thus Far

Kerry Carpenter isn’t having the best season for the Tigers, compared to his prior bWAR standards.

In 195 at-bats, Carpenter’s bWAR is 0.0, essentially noting that his value to the team (when he’s in the lineup) can be replaced by any player with a WAR above 0.0, which isn’t a great reality.

Over 68 total games played, Carpenter is batting .231 with 13 home runs, 66 strikeouts, 17 walks, and an OPS+ of 113. The OPS+ of 113 is likely carried by his SLUG, but for his OPS+ to be well above average, his defense must be really poor, which likely bring that wins above replacement stat close to zero. Also, as a right fielder and DH, it’s hard to accumulate WAR due to most of MLB’s best hitters being at those two positions.

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