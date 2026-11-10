Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle Has Career News Emerge Amid AL ROTY Decision

Detroit Tigers rookie sensation Kevin McGonigle is the 2026 American League Rookie of the Year, per an announcement by Major League Baseball on Monday evening (11/9).

McGonigle, just 22, had a stellar rookie campaign for the Detroit Tigers as an everyday player, and despite it being an overall disappointing campaign for the Tigers, McGonigle was a true bright spot. Detroit inked McGonigle to a nine-year, $150 million extension, and he’s already showing very strong early returns.

Over 156 games played, McGonigle logged a bWAR of 7.1 with 28 doubles, five triples, and 18 home runs. Across 605 at-bats, his OPS+ was 126. McGonigle also recorded 168 hits, 97 runs, and 72 RBI. He was also named to the All-Star team as a rookie. He has also earned the Tigers an additional draft pick, as pointed out by MLBTradeRumors.com.

Not a bad start to your MLB career for Kevin McGonigle.

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Reactions to Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie of the Year Award

There are some notable reactions on social media after the announcement was made.

The Detroit Tigers, of course, gave him a standalone post:

Here are some other reactions from MLB spectators/fans:

@ab_ind: “Congratulations to the @Tigers Kevin McGonigle for winning the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award!”

@DetFantom: “Kevin McGonigle wins the 2026 American League ROTY. Led the league in WAR: 7.1. In 156 G having 707 PAs, 97 runs, 168 hits, 28 doubles, 5 triples, 18 HRs, 72 RBIs, 12 SBs, 95 BBs, only 100 SOs, .278 AVG, .376 OBP, .430 SLG, .806 OPS, 126 OPS+ and an all star selection!”

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A Very Deserving AL Rookie of the Year

Argue if you want, but it’s an extremely deserving Rookie of the Year award for Kevin McGonigle.

He led the American League in bWAR, showcased his defensive versatility, and also batted either 1-3 in the Tigers lineup for pretty much every game he played in.

The Tigers really struggled out of the gates in 2026, but it was never because of McGonigle. He constantly got on base (.376), and was a very above-average run producer (169 runs + RBI).

As someone who had followed Kevin McGonigle closely throughout the season, it was obvious that the 22-year-old infielder would win the award from the start of July. The Tigers have a budding star on their hands, and it will be fun to watch the rest of McGonigle’s career unfold.