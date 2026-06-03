Tigers Make Urgent Pitching Decision Ahead of Rays Game

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for the final matchup of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3.

With just one game left of the set, the franchise has decided to make a pitching decision that impacts their starting rotation. According to Detroit sportswriter Chris McCosky, Ty Madden has been moved to the bullpen.

This could mean that a spot in the rotation is opening up for Justin Verlander.

The Return of Verlander Is Approaching

The Tigers have an exhaustive list of skilled players sitting out on the injured list at this time, but among those on the sidelines is Verlander.

Upon signing with Detroit as a free agent back in February of this year, expectations were incredibly high for the franchise. Not only did they have Verlander on board, but they had also retained their valuable ace Tarik Skubal and acquired southpaw Framber Valdez from the Houston Astros.

The high hopes went out the window very quickly, as injuries started to plague the club, including Verlander.

But now, his long-awaited return could be just around the corner with right-hander Madden having been shuffled to the bullpen. There’s now room in the rotation, and McCosky believes this could be Verlander stepping up.

The path is now clear, but an official announcement regarding his return has yet to be made. It’s possible that he could return next week when Detroit faces the Minnesota Twins.

Momentum He Could Bring

Given that the 43-year-old starter has been on the IL for a significant amount of time, it’s unlikely that he will jump right back in and hit the ground running — it’s always best to anticipate a slow burn.

Having said that, Verlander is a 21-year veteran in the Major Leagues. Simply put, he’s no stranger to experiencing the recovery process and having to bounce back on the big stage.

During his 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, he recorded a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 152.0 innings pitched through 29 starts.

In terms of pitching, one of his most productive years on the mound was back in 2022, when he played for the Astros, logging a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts across 175.0 innings pitched through 28 solid starts.

He’s certainly on the tail end of his professional career, but there’s still fuel in his tank waiting to be used up.

Ty Madden Moves to Bullpen

Since the start of the season, Madden has registered a 3.07 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 14.2 innings pitched in his four games, one of which he started.

His most recent start took place on June 1, when he struck out four batters and recorded two walks through his 3.1 innings.

Moving him to the bullpen is a promising sign for Tigers’ fans who want to watch a veteran such as Verlander return to the mound, but the level of his performance is never guaranteed.

Only time will tell if he can gain back traction promptly, but his baseball history says he has plenty more left in him.