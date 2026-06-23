Tigers Adjust Lineup as Statcast Reveals Yankees Weakness

The Detroit Tigers already showed the blueprint in Monday’s 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees. They didn’t overpower New York. They simply controlled the strike zone, generated louder contact and forced mistakes. Statcast suggests that formula can work again Tuesday as Detroit looks to secure the series against the Yankees.

The challenge changes, however.

Detroit faces left-hander Carlos Rodón, and manager A.J. Hinch has already adjusted his lineup accordingly. Kerry Carpenter, who collected two hard-hit balls and scored in Monday’s victory, will sit against the southpaw while Matt Vierling returns to the starting lineup. Newly promoted Ben Malgeri will also make his major league debut in right field.

The changes reveal exactly how Detroit plans to attack Rodón.

Tigers Adjust Their Lineup for Rodón

The top of the order remains intact with Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler setting the table. That is significant because McGonigle’s underlying metrics continue to stand out.

His 17.6 percent chase rate and 14.3 percent whiff rate represent some of the best swing decisions on the roster. He showed those skills Monday by collecting two hits and driving in two runs without expanding the strike zone.

Vierling’s return also makes sense statistically. He owns a manageable 16.2 percent whiff rate and consistently puts the ball in play. Against a power left-hander like Rodón, contact becomes particularly important.

Carpenter’s absence is less surprising than it may initially appear. While he remains one of Detroit’s best power hitters with 10 home runs and an OPS+ above league average, Hinch has frequently looked for platoon advantages against left-handed pitching.

The Tigers are prioritizing contact and swing decisions over pure power in this matchup.

Casey Mize Holds the Key

Casey Mize enters Tuesday with quietly excellent underlying numbers. His .274 expected wOBA, .218 expected batting average and 35.7 percent hard-hit rate suggest he has pitched better than some traditional statistics indicate.

His pitch mix also matches up well against the current Yankees lineup. Mize throws his four-seam fastball 33.5 percent of the time while mixing in a cutter and splitter that generate weak contact.

New York struck out 12 times Monday. Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jasson Domínguez combined for five strikeouts, and several Yankees hitters struggled against secondary pitches throughout the night.

If Mize gets ahead early, his 25.2 percent strikeout rate could become a major factor.

Defensively, Detroit still owns advantages. Dillon Dingler’s elite 1.87-second pop time limits the running game, while Vierling and Riley Greene provide strong outfield defense that turns extra-base hits into outs.

Monday’s victory may not have been an upset. The Tigers out-hit the Yankees, produced a 52.2 percent hard-hit rate and controlled the quality of contact. Tuesday’s lineup changes indicate Hinch believes the same formula can work again.

Against Rodón, Detroit appears willing to sacrifice some power for contact, discipline and matchup advantages. The Statcast numbers suggest that strategy could give the Tigers an opportunity to clinch the series.