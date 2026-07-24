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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Change During Royals Series

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Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 9: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers is greeted by Gleyber Torres #25 and Zach McKinstry #39 after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game series.

Detroit was victorious on Thursday by a score of 4-3. They have won three of their last four games and now sit at 49-54 on the season, which is good for six games back of first place in the AL Central.

On Friday, the Tigers are sending their ace, Tarik Skubal, to the mound, which has prompted some slight lineup changes, including with Gleyber Torres. Although Torres’s change is just a positional switch.

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Gleyber Torres’ DHing on Friday

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 23: Andrew Velazquez #45 of the Kansas City Royals tries to turn a first inning double play over Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers released their lineup for Friday’s contest against the Royals. Gleyber Torres, who has played second base in each of the last four games he’s started, is the designated hitter on Friday.

It’s one of several small changes by manager AJ Hinch, with the main one being Kevin McGonigle getting the day off. Kansas City is going with Beck Way (10, 3.22 ERA, 21 SO, RHP) as their starter on Friday night. 

Here is the full Tigers lineup for 7/24, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Tigers 7/24: “C. Keith 3B G. Torres DH D. Dingler C R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS M. Vierling CF B. Malgeri RF T. Skubal SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: There are a few more lefties in the batting order for the Tigers on Friday, but Kerry Carpenter, who usually always plays against RHP, is also out of the order.

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Gleyber Torres with the Tigers This Season

Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 6: Second baseman Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws out Josh Naylor of the Seattle Mariners at first base in the first inning at Comerica Park on June 6, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Gleyber Torres is one of the few MLB players who accepted the qualifying offer this offseason, so he will become a free agent once the season is over.

He’s battled two different oblique injuries this season, which have kept him out of the lineup, but Torres is back now, and Detroit needs his production.

Over 168 total at-bats in 2026, Gleyber Torres is batting .280 with four home runs, six doubles, and an OPS+ of 119.

It’s been decent production at the plate, but Torres just hasn’t been able to stay on the field for months at a time. His bWAR is still 1.8, and his OPS+ signals he’s 19% better than league average, but the Tigers could really use him getting hot over the next two months.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Change During Royals Series

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