Why is the Tigers-White Sox Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the White Sox on X: The start of today’s game will be delayed due to rain. We do expect this weather to pass through, and for the game to be played.

Tigers-White Sox Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Chicago as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

1:11 p.m. EDT: Rain

2:00 p.m. EDT: 79% Rain

3:00 p.m. EDT: 55% Showers

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 4:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.

Before the delay was announced, Kevin Roth of profinder.app/weather wrote: Not entirely sure what the plan is here, it’ll rain for sure. They may be able to start on time, but rain should build in intensity as the game progresses. That means they either play soaked, or they have an in-game delay. Once the rain starts it sticks around until 6’ish, so best to try to get the game in, or as much of it as they can, before the rain really starts coming down.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

Chicago White Sox Lineup

Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher

Troy Melton will start for the Tigers today.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 8-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings this season.

Chicago White Sox Starting Pitcher

Davis Martin will start for the White Sox today.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 9-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 141 innings this year.