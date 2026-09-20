Hi, Subscriber

Why is the Tigers-White Sox Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 24: The tarp is pulled over the diamond during a rain delay before a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the White Sox on X: The start of today’s game will be delayed due to rain. We do expect this weather to pass through, and for the game to be played.

Tigers-White Sox Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw helps pull the tarp during a rain delay before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Chicago as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 1:11 p.m. EDT: Rain
  • 2:00 p.m. EDT: 79% Rain
  • 3:00 p.m. EDT: 55% Showers

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 4:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.

Before the delay was announced, Kevin Roth of profinder.app/weather wrote: Not entirely sure what the plan is here, it’ll rain for sure. They may be able to start on time, but rain should build in intensity as the game progresses. That means they either play soaked, or they have an in-game delay. Once the rain starts it sticks around until 6’ish, so best to try to get the game in, or as much of it as they can, before the rain really starts coming down.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  1. Kevin McGonigle DH
  2. Gleyber Torres 2B
  3. Hao-Yu Lee 3B
  4. Riley Greene LF
  5. Eduardo Valencia C
  6. Max Clark CF
  7. Spencer Torkelson 1B
  8. Brett Callahan RF
  9. John Peck SS

Chicago White Sox Lineup

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Manager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

  1. Sam Antonacci LF
  2. Kyle Teel C
  3. Miguel Vargas 3B
  4. Munetaka Murakami 1B
  5. Andrew Benintendi DH
  6. Colson Montgomery SS
  7. Chase Meidroth 2B
  8. Braden Montgomery RF
  9. Brenton Doyle CF

Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher

Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 1: Troy Melton #52 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 1, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Troy Melton will start for the Tigers today.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 8-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings this season.

Chicago White Sox Starting Pitcher

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 15: Davis Martin #65 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Davis Martin will start for the White Sox today.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 9-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 141 innings this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Why is the Tigers-White Sox Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x