Why is the Tigers-White Sox Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 24: The tarp is pulled over the diamond during a rain delay before a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.
Via the White Sox on X: The start of today’s game will be delayed due to rain. We do expect this weather to pass through, and for the game to be played.
There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 4:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.
Before the delay was announced, Kevin Roth of profinder.app/weather wrote: Not entirely sure what the plan is here, it’ll rain for sure. They may be able to start on time, but rain should build in intensity as the game progresses. That means they either play soaked, or they have an in-game delay. Once the rain starts it sticks around until 6’ish, so best to try to get the game in, or as much of it as they can, before the rain really starts coming down.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
The 25-year-old right-hander is 8-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings this season.
Chicago White Sox Starting Pitcher
Davis Martin will start for the White Sox today.
The 29-year-old right-hander is 9-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 141 innings this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Tigers-White Sox game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Tigers-White Sox Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?