MLB Home Run Derby Odds, Predictions, How to Watch Top Sluggers in Popular All-Star Week Event

One of the most popular, fun, and entertaining events on Major League Baseball’s calendar each season is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which is a fan-favorite All-Star break festivity that features eight of MLB’s top sluggers duking it out for a prize of $1 million. The All-Star game (and Home Run Derby) is being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the Phillies’ home ballpark, Citizens Bank Park.

MLB.com’s Thomas Harrington provided some insight on the new Home Run Derby format, which is powered by T-Mobile:

“Eight players will still make up the field, same as in years past. But instead of trying to hit as many homers as they can during timed rounds, participants will start each round with a finite number of swings: 20 in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and 15 again in the final round.”

“All swings will count against a player’s swing allotment, whether it results in a homer or not. However, a player who homers on his final swing of a round can keep swinging until he doesn’t hit one out.”

The eight sluggers participating in the 2026 Home Run Derby include: Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox), Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays, 2025 runner-up), Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals), Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox), Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals), and Ben Rice (New York Yankees).

It’s a pretty stacked field, and honestly, one of the more anticipated Home Run Derbies in recent memory, it feels like. Two participants from the host city (Schwarber, Harper), last year’s runner-up in Caminero, and a guaranteed new winner. Add in the likes of rookie slugger Munetaka Murakami, and rising stars in Ben Rice, Jordan Walker, and Jac Caglianone. Sign me up.

Let’s get into some of the very important details of the event, plus some sharp predictions/odds.

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How to Watch MLB Home Run Derby, Presented by T-Mobile.

How to watch the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Event details:

Channel: Watch the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby live on Netflix. This is the first time that Netflix is hosting the event.

Time: The 2026 Home Run Derby is set to take place at 8:00 p.m. There is pre-event coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET, and also player introductions, which will likely start at 8.

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, @ Citizens Bank Park.

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Home Run Derby Odds by Participant

First, let’s start off with the odds for each participant to win the HRD, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook. Odds are subject to change:

*Indicates home run total for 2026.

Kyle Schwarber (+290); $100 bet wins $290 ($390 total) *32

Junior Caminero (+400); $100 bet wins $500. *28

Munetaka Murakami (+550) *20

Jac Caglianone (+700) *15

Jordan Walker (+700) *22

Bryce Harper (+950) *20

Ben Rice (+1000) *29

Willson Contreras (+1100) *20

Disrespect on behalf of Ben Rice?? Perhaps.

Prediction Time!!

Kyler Schwarber is very obviously going to be the most popular pick to win this thing, and why wouldn’t he be? Schwarber has been the perfect HRD candidate, but he’s turned the event down in recent memory. He remains the game’s top pure slugger, and in his home ballpark, it’s possible he just flicks balls out of the yard.

However, for my prediction, I’m going to hand out two potential winners that I like to win the whole thing.

Prediction: Junior Caminero (+400); Ben Rice (+1000)

The biggest factor I take into account when trying to bet this event is which players need the $1 million the most (right now). Of course, every player in this event is going to get paid in due time, but the players whose salaries are less than $1 million on this list are Ben Rice, Junior Caminero, Jordan Walker, and Jac Caglianone.

Murakami, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Willson Contreras are all signed MLB players.

Well, if you made it this far, thanks for reading, and enjoy the 2026 Home Run Derby, presented by T-Mobile.

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