Houston Astros Announce Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve Updates During Angels Game

The Houston Astros are not taking care of business like they should be this week in an AL West clash with the Los Angeles Angels.

In fact, the Stros are almost certainly going to drop their series with the Angels after a bludgeoning is taking place at Daikin Park right now.

As a result, the Astros have made in-game decisions with both Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez.

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Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve Removed from Astros-Angels Game

The Astros are down 14-2 to the Angels in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday.

Because of that, manager Joe Espada is opting to get Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve off their feet for the remainder of the game.

With a loss, the Astros will drop back to .500 at 64-64. However, their AL West lead over the Rangers is safe… for now.

Looking at both Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve during the game, Yordan had been 1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk.

Jose Altuve went 0-f0r-2. The Los Angeles Angels opted to start Grayson Rodriguez for Thursday’s game, and he has turned in a very quality outing. As for the Astros, Peter Lambert got the start, and he got touched up, to say the least. Lambert allowed nine earned runs on eight hits over 3.2 IP.

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More on the Houston Astros Right Now…

The Houston Astros will remain at home for their next series, which is against the Athletics, beginning on Friday.

It’s another favorable matchup for Houston on paper, but as of the 7th inning on Thursday, the Astros have scored just six runs against the Angels in 24+ innings this week.

As for the Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez news, blowouts happen in MLB, so it isn’t all that shocking that they have been removed from the game due to the nature of things going south quickly in the series finale.

The larger issue is the Astros’ offense going cold in recent games, and their starting rotation really not helping out with anything by turning in poor outings.

Yordan Alvarez figures to be the AL MVP for his stellar campaign, but the Astros are really relying on him over the final 30-40 games if Houston wants to be playing in October.

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