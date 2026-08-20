Washington Nationals Announce CJ Abrams News During Rangers Series

After a poor level of play since the All-Star break and losing James Wood to injury, the Washington Nationals have fallen out of contention in the National League.

They are currently taking on the Texas Rangers and will wrap up a three-game set on Thursday evening.

Before the series finale against the Rangers, Nationals’ manager Blake Butera announced a piece of CJ Abrams news.

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Nationals CJ Abrams Considered Day-to-Day

According to Blake Butera, CJ Abrams is considered day-to-day with a sprained ankle.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Nationals batting order for 8/20, which notably doesn’t feature Abrams:

Nationals 8/20: “D. Lile RF A. Ortiz DH A. Chaparro 1B J. Tena 2B B. House 3B K. Ruiz C D. Crews CF N. Nuñez SS A. Pinckney LF A. Alvarez SP”

Reports have surfaced over the past week that CJ Abrams would be moving from shortstop to second base, but he’s remained at short over the past few games. It will also be interesting to see if Abrams will require an IL stint because of the ankle issue.

It’s the first day off since July 1 for Abrams.

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Looking at CJ Abrams This Season

Considering the Nationals are 61-67, and not really in contention for an NL Wild Card spot at the moment, it would make sense for the team to play it safe with their superstar infielder.

Abrams has emerged as one of the best-hitting shortstops in MLB this season, and it resulted in his second MLB All-Star appearance last month.

Across 124 games this season, Abrams has tallied a 4.6 bWAR with 29 home runs, 25 doubles, a .279 average, and an OPS+ of 141. After surviving all the trade rumors, CJ Abrams is expected to be a star in D.C. for several years to come.

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