The Houston Astros could be preparing to make a significant move this offseason, with one of their highest-paid veterans emerging as a potential trade candidate.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi, Houston is gauging interest in the trade market for veteran first baseman Christian Walker.

Walker, 35, is entering the final season of the three-year, $60 million contract he signed with Houston before the 2025 season. He is owed $20 million in 2027.

The Astros have been predicted to trade Walker previously, but Morosi’s latest report suggests the organization is actively exploring what a potential deal might look like.

Moving Walker could provide Houston with some much-needed financial flexibility as the club looks to address several roster concerns, particularly in its starting rotation.

Astros Exploring Trade Market for Christian Walker

Morosi initially reported Houston’s interest in exploring a Walker trade on Monday, November 16, with MLB.com providing additional details on Wednesday.

Walker has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate throughout the past several months, but his approaching free agency and sizable contract could make a move increasingly appealing.

Despite some offensive struggles, Walker remains a productive power hitter with an impressive defensive resume.

The veteran first baseman hit .226 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI across 156 games in 2026.

Those numbers paint a picture of who Walker is at this point in his career: A slugging hitter who struggles a bit for average. There is value for that kind of player, especially in today’s game.

Walker also won his fourth career Gold Glove Award in 2026, which provides another reason for opposing teams to consider acquiring him.

Convincing another club to take on his entire $20 million salary might be a challenge.

Houston might need to retain a portion of that money or accept a modest return to facilitate a trade, depending on how much interest develops.

There is also a roster construction element to consider.

As MLB.com noted, moving Walker could allow the Astros to shift Isaac Paredes from third base to first base, opening up third base for Carlos Correa.

Christian Walker Trade Could Help Astros Address Pitching Problems

The potential financial implications of trading Walker might be even more important than the changes it would create in Houston’s infield.

The Astros struggled to find consistent starting pitching throughout the 2026 season.

According to MLB.com, Houston’s starting rotation finished 27th in the majors with a 4.81 ERA and 28th with 5.0 FanGraphs WAR.

Those numbers illustrate just how badly the club needs reinforcements if it hopes to make a deeper postseason run in 2027.

Morosi discussed that possibility during Wednesday’s edition of MLB Network’s Hot Stove, suggesting that moving Walker’s contract could make it easier for Houston to pursue a higher-priced free-agent starter.

He specifically identified left-hander Trevor Rogers and right-hander Clay Holmes as pitchers Houston could potentially afford if it completed a Walker trade.

Rogers looks to be one of the prizes of free agency, coming off an impressive season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Holmes is another established option available on the open market after spending the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs.

Morosi did not report that Houston is actively negotiating with either pitcher. His comments were meant to highlight how moving Walker could expand the Astros’ financial options.

For the Astros, this is an interesting development that the team seems to at least be considering based on Morosi’s report.

Whether Walker gets traded or not, or if the Astros target a high-end pitcher, remains to be seen but is something to watch throughout the offseason.